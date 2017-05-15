UPDATE 1-Moody's Corp to buy Bureau van Dijk for about $3.3 bln

(Adds details)
May 15 Credit ratings agency Moody's Corp
said on Monday it would buy Dutch financial information
provider Bureau van Dijk for about $3.3 billion, to extend its
risk data and analytical businesses.
Moody's will fund the deal through a combination of offshore
cash and new debt financing.
Amsterdam-based Bureau van Dijk, owned by the fund EQT VI,
distributes financial information and private company datasets
of 220 million companies.
The deal is expected to benefit Moody's revenue and earnings
in 2019, while adjusted earnings in 2018 is expected to see an
uptick.
Moody's also acquired the structured finance data and
analytics business of SCDM, a Frankfurt-based provider of
analytical tools, earlier this year.
Up to Friday's close, Moody's shares had risen about 22
percent this year.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)