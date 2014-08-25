Burger King in talks to buy Tim Horton's - WSJ

Wells Fargo overhauls lawmaking and policy arm
April 27 Wells Fargo & Co is making several changes to its government relations and public policy unit in what its new leader said was a response to its steady growth since the financial crisis.
NEW YORK Aug 24 Burger King Worldwide is in talks to buy Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Horton's, according to the Wall Street Journal, in a deal that would be structured as a tax inversion to move the hamburger chain's domicile out of the United States.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the two companies are working on a deal to create a new holding company based in Canada and could be struck soon, although more details on the timing could not be learned.
Recent attempts by companies for tax inversion deals, which are made to escape U.S. taxes, save money on foreign earnings and cash held outside the U.S. have come under fire from some politicians, including President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.
* Matrix Service Company provides third quarter business update