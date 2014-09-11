UPDATE 1-TRLPC: Burger King markets $7.25B loan package for Tim Hortons buy

(Adds background, market commentary)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Burger King Worldwide Inc
is lining up a $7.25 billion loan package to finance its
$11.5 billion acquisition of Canadian quick service restaurant
chain Tim Hortons, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The loan package, which includes a $6.75 billion, seven-year
term loan B and a $500 million, five-year revolver, will launch
to investors on Monday, well ahead of the likely closing of the
acquisition.
Burger King is backed by private equity firm 3G Capital,
which is its majority shareholder owning 70 percent of the
restaurant chain.
Conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway is also providing $3 billion
of preferred equity financing for the transaction.
The way this deal is being done is starting to bear some
resemblance to another transaction that 3G Capital was involved
in last year.
3G partnered up with Berkshire Hathaway to purchase H.J.
Heinz Co for about $23 billion in a deal that also saw Berkshire
contributing preferred equity.
The Heinz deal was announced on February 14. The loan
package backing the transaction was offered to investors on
March 13. The acquisition finally closed in June.
Because this deal is so complex and will require multiple
regulatory approvals from government organizations in both the
United States and Canada, it is expected to take a while to go
through.
When it comes to acquisition transactions, financial
sponsors usually do not like to lock in financing before having
more visibility on whether the transactions will receive
regulatory approval. But, in this case, the financial sponsors
decided the timing was right based on market conditions, a
source following the deal said.
"They'd rather lock in the financing now and not have to
worry about what market conditions are going to look like down
the road," the source said.
In August, a handful of acquisition and refinancing credit
facilities were withdrawn from the market amid deteriorating
conditions. However, the market shouldn't have any problem
digesting a deal of this size, according to the source,
especially when looking at a company generating the massive
amount of Ebitda that Burger King does.
During the quarter ending June 30, Burger King generated
$182.8 million of adjusted Ebitda, according to regulatory
filings. During 2013, adjusted Ebitda was $665.6 million.
Wrapping up the financing for a deal this size makes a lot
of sense, said Steven Rutkovsky, a partner who specializes in
debt financing at Ropes & Gray LLP.
"People are looking at a lot of paper in the pipeline, and
the secondary market has been a little weak," Rutkovsky said.
"It may be an effort to get out in front of some of the deals in
the pipeline."
He said that the uncertainty of the market gives an impetus
to issuers to get things done as quickly as possible, especially
for big deals.
"Given the size of the deal, there's greater risk that the
banks could have difficulty pushing out this paper," Rutkovsky
said.
Price guidance is being circulated at LIB+350 with a 1
percent Libor floor and an original issue discount (OID) in the
99-99.5 range.
The term loan will include six months of prepayment premium
at 101.
Burger King announced on August 26 that it was buying Tim
Hortons. The company said at the time it had $12.5 billion of
financing commitments.
The commitments included a $9.5 billion package from JP
Morgan and Wells Fargo and $3 billion of preferred equity
financing from Berkshire Hathaway, which will not be involved in
the management of the company.
In addition to the loan package, Burger King said it plans
to sell $2.25 billion of second-lien secured notes to back the
deal.
Pro forma the acquisition 3G is expected to own 51 percent
of the combined company.
Burger King did not return immediate calls for comment.
(Editing By Jon Methven)