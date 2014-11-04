版本:
Burger King's N America comparable sales growth best in 2 years

Nov 4 Burger King Worldwide Inc reported its highest quarterly growth in North America same-restaurant sales in two years, driven by the reintroduction of Chicken Fries and strong sales of the BBQ Bacon Whopper burger.

The company, which is acquiring Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc, said North America same-restaurant sales rose 3.6 percent in the third quarter.

Global same-restaurant sales rose 2.4 percent.

Burger King reported a loss of $23.5 million, or 7 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $68.2 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $278.9 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
