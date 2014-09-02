RPT-INSIGHT-Burger King has maneuvered to cut U.S. tax bill for years

(Repeating story to additional subscribers)
By Tom Bergin
Sept. 2 Burger King may have taken a lot of
flack in the past week for a deal that should curb its U.S. tax
bill but in many ways it is consistent with the burger chain's
aggressive tax-reduction strategies in recent years.
Some U.S. lawmakers and other critics attacked the company
that is the home of the Whopper for deciding to move its tax
base to Canada from the U.S. through its proposed purchase of
Oakville, Ontario-based coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons
. They say it will allow Burger King to avoid
paying some U.S. taxes.
That would be nothing new. A Reuters analysis of Burger
King's regulatory filings in the U.S. and overseas, which was
also reviewed by accounting experts, shows that it has been
making major efforts to reduce its U.S. tax bill for some time.
By massaging down U.S. taxable profits while maximizing the
profits it reports in low-tax jurisdictions overseas, Burger
King is able to operate one of the most tax-efficient businesses
in the U.S. fast-food industry.
The chain's effective tax rate of 26 percent over the past
three years compares with rates above 31 percent at McDonalds
Corp, Starbucks Corp and Dunkin Brands Group
Inc. KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands did
have a similar tax rate to Burger King though this reflects the
74 pct of its revenues that were generated outside the U.S., in
markets where tax rates are typically around 25 percent.
The Burger King rate is 30 percent lower than the average
tax rate it paid in the five years before it was bought in 2010
by private equity group 3G, still the company's majority
shareholder.
The accounting experts say the Canadian move will allow
Burger King to double-down on those efforts as it will open up
new tax-saving opportunities for the company. It could, for
example, apply the tax structures it currently employs in major
markets like Germany and Britain, and which allow the group to
operate almost tax free in those places, to its business in the
United States, they said.
And that could mean Uncle Sam will lose corporate tax income
that Burger King would have to pay under its current structure.
"I would be surprised if in five years' time, their tax rate
does not come down reasonably dramatically," said Professor
Stephen Shay, from Harvard Law School, who has testified to
Congress on corporate taxation.
Burger King declined to comment on its current U.S. tax
arrangements. But it has said the so-called "inversion" deal to
buy Tim Hortons for $11.5 billion, and move the headquarters to
Canada, was based on Canada being the combined company's biggest
market. It said the deal was about international expansion -
particularly of the Tim Hortons' brand and not about tax
savings.
"We don't expect our tax rate to change materially. As I
said this transaction is not really about tax, it's about
growth," Chief Executive Daniel Schwartz said in a call with
analysts last week.
It would be perfectly legal for Burger King to reduce its
U.S. tax bill through the Canadian move. Chas Roy-Chowdhury,
Head of Taxation at the Association of Chartered Certified
Accountants in London, said companies all over the world manage
their tax bills so they don't have to pay more tax than
necessary.
"If the U.S. doesn't like inversion deals, it should change
the law to prevent them. The U.S. has a leaky corporation tax
system which encourages companies to park profits offshore," he
said.
U.S. MARGINS LOW
Finding ways to report less income to the Internal Revenue
Service (IRS) and more to overseas tax authorities is a
particular focus for companies with a headquarters or big
operations in the U.S. because of the headline federal corporate
tax rate of 35 percent on profits. It is the highest headline
corporate tax rate in any major developed country, and can be
even higher once state and local taxes are added on. There is
an incentive for companies to shift U.S.-generated profits
overseas, where rates can be very low, the experts say.
Burger King generated almost 60 percent of its revenues in
the United States between 2011 and 2013, regulatory filings
show, but the chain reported just 20 percent of its profits in
the country over the period.
By contrast, the percentage of their profits that McDonalds,
Starbucks Corp, Dunkin Brands and Yum reported as being earned
in the United States was in line with the percentage of their
total revenues generated in the country.
Those companies all declined to comment.
Shay said Burger King's large debt load could explain why it
has more ability to manage its U.S. tax bill than less leveraged
peers.
Burger King's low reported U.S. profit translates to
domestic profit margins of just an average 4 percent between
2011-2013 - a fifth of the level it recorded in overseas markets
in that time. The company declined to say why its U.S. operation
enjoyed such low margins over the period - it reported a small
U.S. loss in 2012 and a tiny profit for 2011, though the profit
was up to a much healthier level by 2013.
There could be explanations other than tax-driven moves for
the low margins. The U.S. fast food market is the most
competitive in the world, and prices for fast food offerings are
lower than in some other major markets as a result. However, a
lot of the burden, including increased labor costs as the
minimum wages rises in some states and spending on a
refurbishment program for Burger King restaurants, would be
borne by the company's franchisees. Burger King operates very
few of its own restaurants.
Professor Daniel Shaviro from New York University Law
School, who was previously Legislation Attorney at the Joint
Congressional Committee on Taxation, said tax planning likely
had a lot to do with the low levels of income reported in the
U.S.
The company's accounts show the low reported U.S margins are
due, at least in part, to how hundreds of millions of dollars in
group overheads, such as head office and debt costs are spread
across the company each year.
Before such costs are applied, profit margins at Burger
King's United States and Canada division (the U.S. produces 91
percent of that unit's revenue) are in line with international
operations, at around 39 percent, its filings show. But after
these costs are applied, the North American unit ends up with
its rock-bottom margins.
Most of these costs are taken in the U.S. because it is
where cash is borrowed, and senior managers and product
innovators are based. But tax rules state that such costs should
be evenly spread across international divisions, said Kimberly
Clausing, a Professor of Economics at Reed University.
Clausing said the gap between Burger King's gross and
pre-tax profit figures for the United States suggested such
group-wide costs are being disproportionately offset against
U.S. income.
"That's one way of shifting income abroad ... it's a common
problem," for the IRS, said Clausing.
TAX FREE IN GERMANY
Burger King also operates a tax-efficient operation
overseas. By channeling income through Switzerland it has
managed to pay an effective tax rate of 15 percent on foreign
income over the past three years, company filings and statements
show.
Experts said this arrangement could become a template for
how Burger King, as a foreign company, could shave its U.S. tax
rate further.
The impact in Germany shows how that could cost the U.S.
Treasury.
Germany has historically been Burger King's largest market
outside North America, generating over 10 percent of total
sales. In 2011 and 2012, the last two years for which figures
were available, the German operation had combined sales of $501
million - over half the total for the Europe, Middle East and
Africa region, regulatory filings show.
In 10 conference calls with analysts covering the two-year
period, transcripts of which Reuters reviewed, then-Chief
Financial Officer Schwartz mentioned the German market eight
times, and each time spoke of its "strong performance" or
"positive" results.
EMEA operating profits for 2011 and 2012 totaled $356
million. Yet, Burger King Beteilligung GmbH - the entity which
consolidated earnings for the group's main German operating
units - reported losses in 2011 and 2012, totaling over $10
million and recorded a net income tax credit of more than
200,000 euros.
Burger King Germany's taxable income was reduced partly
because German stores pay around five percent of their turnover
to an affiliate in Switzerland, Burger King Europe GmbH, the
company told Reuters in 2012.
Burger King Europe GmbH owns brand rights for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa - which also allows profits from other
places, not just Germany, to be at least partly funneled through
Switzerland.
Burger King declined to say why the group declared no
profits in Germany at the same time as it boasted to investors
about the market's strength, but a spokeswoman said the tax
structure in Europe pre-dated New-York based 3G's acquisition of
the chain in 2010.
Almost all of Burger King's restaurants are now run on a
franchise basis rather than directly by the company, and more
than 80 percent of the company's revenue comes from franchise
fees and property revenue. At the end of last year, it had 7,384
franchised restaurants in the U.S. and 52 company owned and run
- the latter are in the Miami area near the company's current
headquarters so it can test new food offerings and other changes
to the way it operates.
Under U.S. tax rules, Burger King cannot currently cut its
American tax bill by routing franchise fees from its U.S.
franchisees via Switzerland. But these rules would not apply to
a Canadian company. The company spokeswoman said Burger King had
no plans to shift franchisees into contracts with offshore
subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Martin Howell)