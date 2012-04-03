UPDATE 1-Burger King to go public again

* Justice Holdings to own 29 pct stake
* 3G Capital to retain 71 percent stake
* 3G Capital to get about $1.4 billion in cash
April 3 Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc said
it would go public through an agreement with London-listed
investment firm Justice Holdings Ltd.
3G Capital, which purchased Burger King in September 2010 in
a $3.26 billion deal, will get about $1.4 billion in cash and
retain a 71 percent stake, the hamburger restaurant chain said
in a statement.
Justice Holdings' shareholders will own a 29 percent stake
in the combined company, which will be renamed Burger King
Worldwide and incorporated in Delaware.
The newly-formed combined company is expected to list on the
New York stock exchange.