Burger King's quarterly profit jumps 37 pct

Feb 13 Burger King Worldwide Inc, known for its Whopper hamburgers, reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, as new products drove the company's same-restaurant sales growth in North America.

Burger King's net income rose to $66.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $48.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 34 percent to $265.2 million, primarily due to the net refranchising of 360 company-owned restaurants in 2013.

Sales rose 0.2 percent at its established restaurants in the United States and Canada.