Burger King Worldwide profit jumps 30 pct

July 31 Burger King Worldwide Inc
reported a 30 percent increase in quarterly profit and a
better-than-expected rise in global same-restaurant sales.
The third-biggest U.S. hamburger chain said second-quarter
net income rose to $62.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from
$48.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier as costs
fell.
Quarterly global sales at established restaurants rose 0.6
percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected
same-restaurant sales to fall 0.1 percent.
Overall sales nearly halved to $278.3 million as the company
moves to a predominantly franchise model.
McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest hamburger
chain, recently reported a weaker-than-expected 1 percent rise
in same-restaurant sales for the second quarter.