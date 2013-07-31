Burger King Worldwide profit jumps 30 pct

July 31 Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a 30 percent increase in quarterly profit and a better-than-expected rise in global same-restaurant sales.

The third-biggest U.S. hamburger chain said second-quarter net income rose to $62.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $48.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier as costs fell.

Quarterly global sales at established restaurants rose 0.6 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected same-restaurant sales to fall 0.1 percent.

Overall sales nearly halved to $278.3 million as the company moves to a predominantly franchise model.

McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest hamburger chain, recently reported a weaker-than-expected 1 percent rise in same-restaurant sales for the second quarter.