UPDATE 3-Burger King shares rise in return to NYSE

June 20 Shares in Burger King Worldwide Holdings
Inc rose as much as 11 percent in their first day of
trading on Wednesday, as the world's second-biggest fast-food
hamburger chain made its return to the New York Stock Exchange.
Stock in the chain known for its "Whopper" hamburgers
debuted at $14.50. It touched a session high of $16.11 before
retreating to $15, a gain of 3.4 percent.
The Miami-based company's return to the stock market comes
less than two years after it was taken private in a $3.26
billion sale to Brazilian investment fund 3G Capital Management
LLC and at a time when restaurants are struggling to make gains
against fast-food leader McDonald's Corp.
The restaurant operator on Wednesday closed a
"reverse-merger" in which Justice Holdings, a publicly traded
shell company co-founded by hedge fund veteran Bill Ackman,
absorbed Burger King.
3G will receive about $1.4 billion in cash under the deal
and has retained a roughly 71 percent stake in the public
company.
Justice shareholders and founders own a 13 percent stake in
Burger King, and 16 percent of the shares are freely trading,
Burger King Chief Financial Officer Daniel Schwartz told
Reuters.
When the transaction was announced in April, Justice said it
expected Burger King's core profits in 2012 to almost double
from 2010.
"It's a new company with a much more aggressive strategy,
both domestically and internationally," Schwartz said.
The company, has slashed costs, sold restaurants to
franchisees, begun a renovation push and revamped its menu with
limited-time options, as well as staples like salads and
high-margin drinks like smoothies.
Burger King recently ceded its rank as the second largest
U.S. hamburger chain to Wendy's Co and trails McDonald's
by a wide margin.
"We believe there is an opportunity to narrow the sales gap,
or close the sales gap, from where we are today versus our
competitors," Schwartz said.
Burger King historically has opened units at a rate of
around 250 per year and Schwartz said the company could increase
that rate of growth.
The company, which was founded in 1954 and has more than
12,500 locations around the world, has announced expansion deals
in fast-growth countries like Brazil, Russia and China, but it
has not yet issued specific earnings or revenue targets.
It is running U.S. television ads starring soccer icon David
Beckham and actress Salma Hayek.
Analysts say U.S. menu changes and the other moves appear
more defensive than innovative and don't believe that Burger
King was private long enough for its owners to turn around
operations.
Analysts said they have heard plans about international
growth before and are taking a wait-and-see approach to company
statements that it has fixed its previously dysfunctional
relationship with franchisees.
Among other things, Burger King's U.S. franchisees sued the
company in 2009 over its $1 cheeseburger deal, which the
franchisees said was hurting their profits.
While the company is known for its flame-broiled hamburgers,
its menu historically has appealed to a narrower audience than
McDonald's, which also is more convenient because it has nearly
three times more restaurants around the globe.
"It could be a gold mine here, if they deliver what they say
they can over the next five years," Investment Technology Group
restaurant analyst Steve West said on Wednesday.
"But, buyer beware, it could be a disaster. There is
significant execution risk in this name," West said.