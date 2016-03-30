Burger King France to sell Belgian Quick restaurants

PARIS, March 30 Burger King France's owner has
decided to put its Quick burger chain in Belgium and Luxembourg
up for sale, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
Burger King France, owned by French hotels and restaurants
firm Group Bertrand, bought the Quick chain last year intending
to rebrand its 340 outlets in France as Burger Kings while
keeping the Quick brand in Belgium and Luxembourg.
The source said the aim was to sell, by mid-year, Quick's
Belgian and Luxembourg business which has about 100 restaurants
with about 200 million euros ($225 million) in revenue last
year.
Group Bertand, French hotels and restaurants, had no
immediate comment.
Investment bank Lazard has been given the mandate to
handle the deal.
Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it was revising the
outlook for its B- rating on Quick's debt to negative on
concerns that the rebranding might not generate sufficient
cashflow to respect its commitments under its debt covenants.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Protard; Additional reporting by Raphael
Bloch and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)