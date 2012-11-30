BRIEF-SEC says settles insider trading case over Burger King buyout

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
Nov 30 Burger King Worldwide, Inc. : * SEC says former brazilian banker agrees to settle insider trading case over
his role in scheme to trade Burger King securities * SEC says igor cornelsen and bainbridge group to pay more than $5.1 million to
settle charges * SEC says cornelsen, bainbridge traded in Burger King options before company
agreed in 2010 to be taken private * SEC says cornelsen sought tips from broker with emails carrying masked
references such as "is the sandwich deal going to happen?" * SEC says its litigation continues against the broker
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.