CORRECTED-BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding preliminary H1 EBIT up 36 percent to CHF 16.8 million

(Corrects to indicate that information comes from preliminary announcment issued on Aug 18)

Sept 15 Sept 15 Burkhalter Holding AG : * Said on Aug 18 H1 preliminary EBIT up 36 percent to CHF 16.8 million (year ago: CHF 12.4 million) * Said H1 preliminary net income of about CHF 13.6 million (year ago: CHF 9.7 million) * Said H1 preliminary revenue of about CHF 247 million (year ago: CHF 236.6 million) * Said expected double-digit EPS growth for FY 2014

* Source text - bit.ly/1y4J7b2

