版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million

Sept 15 Burkhalter Holding AG : * Says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million (previous year restated

CHF 9.7 million) * Says in H1 at CHF 16.9 million (previous year restated CHF 12.4 million), the

operating result (EBIT) was up by 36% * Says H1 sales improved by 4% to CHF 247.0 million (previous year restated CHF

236.6 million) * Sees increase in the earnings per share for 2014 likely to be smaller than in

H1 2014, but still to run into double digits * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐