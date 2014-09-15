BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million

Sept 15 Burkhalter Holding AG : * Says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million (previous year restated

CHF 9.7 million) * Says in H1 at CHF 16.9 million (previous year restated CHF 12.4 million), the

operating result (EBIT) was up by 36% * Says H1 sales improved by 4% to CHF 247.0 million (previous year restated CHF

236.6 million) * Sees increase in the earnings per share for 2014 likely to be smaller than in

H1 2014, but still to run into double digits