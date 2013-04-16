UPDATE 1-Canada's IAMGOLD Burkina mine expansion on budget

OUAGADOUGOU, April 16 Canadian gold miner
IAMGOLD Corp said on Tuesday that an expansion project
aiming to boost the capacity of its Essakane gold mine in
Burkina Faso is within budget and on schedule, and will not
require additional capital expenditures.
Earlier in the day, Burkina Faso's state-owned newspaper,
Sidwaya, reported that the expansion would require an additional
investment of around $360 million.
"IAMGOLD is maintaining previously announced $300 million
capital spending plans for Essakane in 2013, of which
approximately $200 million is required to complete a project to
expand its throughput capacity," the Toronto-listed miner said.
"This project commenced construction in July of 2012 and is
on budget and on time for completion in the fourth quarter of
this year," it continued.
According to Sidwaya, the project includes an extension of
the main pit, excavation of a new satellite pit and construction
of a road linking the two sites.
"The expansion aims to increase extraction capacity from 32
million tonnes of ore annually to 56.5 million tonnes," Gilles
Helu, the mine's health and security director, said in Tuesday's
edition of Sidwaya.
"The global processing output for the factory will be
reinforced, increasing from 9 million tonnes of ore per year to
10.8 million tonnes," he said.
The expansion will extend the life of the mine to 2025 and
create an additional 900 jobs, the paper said.
IAMGOLD acquired a 90 percent stake in the Essakane mine in
2009, with the rest held by the government of Burkina Faso. The
mine contains reserves of 3.9 million ounces and produced
337,000 ounces of gold attributable to IAMGOLD in 2011.