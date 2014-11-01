African Union calls for civilian-led transition in Burkina Faso

RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
DAKAR Nov 1 The African Union called on Saturday for a civilian-led transition in Burkina Faso after the resignation of President Blaise Compaore and said the military should submit to the will of the civilian authorities.
Burkina Faso's military top brass on Saturday backed a presidential guard officer to lead a transition to democratic elections in the West African country after Compaore resigned on Friday following two days of mass street protests.
"The Chairperson of the (African Union) Commission ... stresses the duty and obligation of the defence and security forces to place themselves at the disposal of the civilian authorities who should lead the transition," read the statement from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The African Union's Peace and Security Council -- the arm of the continent-wide bloc that imposes sanctions for violations of democratic process -- will discuss the situation in Burkina Faso on Monday, the statement said. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Gareth Jones)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.