版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 1日 星期六 19:26 BJT

Former Burkina president Compaore arrives in Ivory Coast - sources

ABIDJAN Nov 1 Burkina Faso's longtime ruler Blaise Compaore, who resigned on Friday amid mass protests against his 27-year rule, has arrived in neighbouring Ivory Coast, Ivorian military sources said on Saturday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said that Compaore was in Assinie, a beach resort to the east of the economic capital Abidjan.

"He's been in Assinie since this morning," said one of the sources. "He is not alone. Some members of his family are with him." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐