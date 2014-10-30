West Africa's ECOWAS warns against Burkina coup, calls for talks

BRIEF-Millicom signs sale and lease back deal in Paraguay
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
DAKAR Oct 30 West African regional bloc ECOWAS said on Thursday that it would not accept any party seizing power through non-constitutional means during Burkina Faso's political crisis.
The warning came as military officials and opposition leaders held talks in the capital, Ouagadougou, amid a vaccuum sparked by protesters demanding the removal of President Blaise Compaore storming parliament and state television.
The ECOWAS statement called on all sides in the crisis to engage in talks and welcomed the government's move to withdraw a plan to change the consitution to allow Compaore to stand for re-election next year. (Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.
* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017