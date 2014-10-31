UPDATE 6-Burkina president rejects opposition calls to step down after violence

* Tens of thousands protest against bid to extend Compaore's
rule
* Military says government, national assembly has been
dissolved
* President says willing to open talks on transitional
government
* Emergency services say at least three protesters shot dead
By Mathieu Bonkoungou and Joe Penney
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 30 Burkina Faso's President
Blaise Compaore said on Thursday he would stay in power at the
head of a transitional government until after elections,
rejecting opposition calls for him to step down immediately
following a day of violent protests.
The head of the armed forces, General Honore Traore, had
earlier dissolved parliament and announced talks with all
political parties to create an interim government to take the
West African country to democratic elections within a year.
The move came after at least three protesters were shot dead
and scores wounded in clashes with security forces as
demonstrators attacked the homes of senior members of the ruling
party and symbols of Compaore's long rule.
Hundreds of people had earlier stormed parliament, looting
the building and setting it on fire, while others ransacked
state television, forcing it off the air.
Protests also gripped Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina's
second-largest city, and other towns across the gold and
cotton-producing country.
"I have heard the message, understood it and taken note of
strong desire for change," Compaore said in a statement
broadcast on BF1 TV. "I am available to open talks on a
transitional period at the end of which I will hand over power
to the democratically elected president."
Compaore, who seized power in a military coup in 1987, said
he had dissolved his government and was lifting martial law that
was announced earlier in the day.
He also scrapped plans for an unpopular constitutional
amendment that would have allowed him to seek reelection next
year, a prospect that had sparked Thursday's protests.
Regional West African bloc ECOWAS had said earlier on
Thursday that it would not accept any party seizing power
through non-constitutional means - suggesting diplomatic
pressure to leave Compaore in place.
A delegation from the African Union, the United Nations and
ECOWAS was due in Burkina Faso on Friday to hold talks with all
parties involved.
"BLAISE LEAVE"
Protesters had faced off with security forces for several
hours outside the presidential palace as opposition leaders held
talks with senior military officials in an attempt to ease
Compaore from power.
Both opposition politicians and ordinary demonstrators made
it plain they did not want any role for Compaore in a
transition.
"We want Blaise Compaore to leave. We want change," said
George Sawadogo, a 23-year-old student.
The fate of Compaore, a close military ally of the United
States and former colonial power France, will be closely watched
by other governments across West and Central Africa, where a
number of long-serving leaders are reaching the end of their
constitutional terms.
Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest nations but has
positioned itself as a mediator in regional crises. It is also a
key ally in Western operations against al Qaeda-linked groups in
West Africa.
White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan had earlier said
in a statement that the United States was deeply concerned by
the deteriorating situation in Burkina Faso and called on all
parties to end the violence and respect democratic norms.
France, which has a special forces base there that conducts
operations across the Sahel, also appealed for restraint by all
sides. Its ambassador had held talks with opposition leaders on
Thursday.
CONCERN ABOUT PROSECUTION
Compaore has ruled the nation with a firm grip but has faced
increasing criticism in recent years, including defections by
members of his party. He weathered a military and popular
uprising in 2011 thanks to the support of his elite presidential
guard.
Diplomatic pressure had mounted over the past year for
Compaore to step down in 2015, amid calls from his own entourage
for him to seek re-election, diplomats said.
A letter from French President Francois Hollande to Compaore
earlier this month, seen by Reuters, offered France's support in
finding him a job with an international organisation.
Diplomats, however, say Compaore has been concerned about
the possibility of losing his immunity from prosecution,
particularly in the wake of the trial of former Liberian leader
Charles Taylor in the Hague.
Burkina Faso's former president Thomas Sankara, a leftist
leader dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, was killed in the coup that
swept Compaore to power. Protesters in the streets of
Ouagadougou waved photographs of Sankara and signs reading,
"Sankara look at your sons. We are fighting your fight."
At the headquarters of state television, which was forced
off the air after the building was taken, jubilant protesters
posed on the set of the evening news programme.
Burkina Faso, the fourth-largest gold producer in Africa, is
home to several international mining firms including TrueGold
, IamGold and Randgold Resources.
"There's been no impact on our operations whatsoever," said
Doug Reddy, senior vice president for business development at
Endeavour Mining, which has a mine near the southern
border with Ghana. "Obviously, we're monitoring the situation
and we're keeping in touch with our people in the mine."
