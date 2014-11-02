Gunfire rings out at state TV headquarters in Burkina Faso

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
OUAGADOUGOU Nov 2 Gunfire broke out on Sunday at the headquarters of state-run RTB Television in Burkina Faso's capital, a Reuters witness said, amid a power struggle in the wake of the resignation of the country's long-standing President Blaise Compaore.
The shots were fired shortly after the arrival of Sara Sereme, the head of opposition party PDC, and about 100 of her supporters. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly and Joe Penney; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute