UPDATE 1-Burkina military restores constitution, gives deadline for new leader

OUAGADOUGOU Nov 15 Burkina Faso's military
ruler said on Saturday he had restored the constitution that was
suspended when President Blaise Compaore was toppled after mass
protests last month.
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, who declared himself head of
state on Nov. 1 after Compaore resigned and fled the country,
said political figures had until 1200 GMT on Sunday to propose a
leader of the transition to civilian rule.
Compaore, a regional power broker and a key Western ally
against Islamist militants, was ousted in a uprising sparked by
his efforts to change the constitution so he could stand for
re-election next year despite having already been in power for
27 years.
The African Union gave Zida two weeks to restore civilian
rule or face sanctions. The military, political parties and
civil and religious leaders will sign an agreement on Sunday on
the make-up of the transitional government.
Under this charter, a body made up of five soldiers, five
opposition leaders, five members of the former president's camp
and eight traditional and religious leaders will select the
president of the transition from the names proposed on Sunday.
The president, who will be barred from the next election,
will then name a prime minister to appoint a 25-member
government.
France has a special forces unit based in Burkina Faso as
part of a regional counter-terrorism operation. The country,
which is emerging as one of Africa's top gold producers, also
mediated crises in neighbouring Mali and Ivory Coast.
