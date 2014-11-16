Burkina Faso authorities to decide on transitional president

OUAGADOUGOU Nov 16 Authorities in Burkina Faso
met on Sunday to name an interim president to lead the country
back to civilian rule after former head of state Blaise Compaore
was toppled by protests last month and replaced by a military
ruler.
A 23-strong committee drawn from the army, traditional and
religious groups, civil society and the political opposition was
expected to decide between five candidates, comprising a retired
diplomat, a sociologist, two journalists and a priest.
"It's expected that the leader will be chosen tonight even
if it gets late. We will be shut in like cardinals choosing a
pope until people see white smoke," Luc Marius Ibriga, a member
of the committee, told Reuters.
Military ruler Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida said on
Saturday he had restored the constitution that was suspended
when Compaore fled the country. The African Union had given him
two weeks to re-establish civilian rule or face
sanctions.
Compaore was a regional power broker and a Western ally
against Islamist militants, but many opposed his efforts to
change the constitution that would have allowed him to stand for
re-election next year and extend his 27-year rule.
Analysts said former foreign minister Michel Kafando, 72,
whose name was put forward by the army, looked to have most
support. They said the next most popular candidate appeared to
be Josephine Ouedraogo, 65, a former minister for the family who
has also worked at the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. She
was also proposed by the army.
Sources close to the transition said civil society and the
opposition had jointly proposed Newton Ahmed Barry, the
editor-in-chief of newspaper l'Evenement and Cherif Moumina Sy,
director of the newspaper Bendre.
They also suggested Paul Ouedraogo, a Roman Catholic
archbishop in the second city Bobo Dioulasso. However, the
church immediately said on its website that political power and
the priesthood were incompatible under church law, appearing to
nip his candidacy in the bud.
Once selected, the transitional president will name a prime
minister to appoint a 25-member government, but will be barred
from standing at the next election.
