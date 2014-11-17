Burkina Faso authorities name Michel Kafando as transitional president

OUAGADOUGOU Nov 17 Authorities in Burkina Faso named former foreign minister Michel Kafando as transitional president on Monday in an important step towards returning the West African country to democracy after a brief military takeover.

Kafando was chosen as part of a charter hammered out after long-time President Blaise Compaore was toppled on Oct. 31 after mass protests. Compaore was replaced a day later by Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida.