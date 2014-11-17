Burkina Faso authorities name Michel Kafando as transitional president

BRIEF-Acme United Corp reports Q1 sales increase of 10pct and 13pct increase in EPS
* Acme United Corporation reports first quarter sales increase of 10% and 13% increase in EPS
OUAGADOUGOU Nov 17 Authorities in Burkina Faso named former foreign minister Michel Kafando as transitional president on Monday in an important step towards returning the West African country to democracy after a brief military takeover.
Kafando was chosen as part of a charter hammered out after long-time President Blaise Compaore was toppled on Oct. 31 after mass protests. Compaore was replaced a day later by Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Acme United Corporation reports first quarter sales increase of 10% and 13% increase in EPS
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
* Celanese Corporation increases dividend 28 percent and declares quarterly dividend