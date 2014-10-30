版本:
Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government

OUAGADOUGOU Oct 30 The head of Burkina Faso's armed forces announced on Thursday the dissolution of the national assemably and the creation of a national transitional government to last a maximum of 12 months, though he did not say who would lead it.

"A transitional body will be put in place in consultation with all parties. A return to the constitutional order is expected in no more than 12 months," General Honore Traore told a news conference after a day of violent protests in the capital. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
