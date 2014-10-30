Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government

BRIEF-Millicom signs sale and lease back deal in Paraguay
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
OUAGADOUGOU Oct 30 The head of Burkina Faso's armed forces announced on Thursday the dissolution of the national assemably and the creation of a national transitional government to last a maximum of 12 months, though he did not say who would lead it.
"A transitional body will be put in place in consultation with all parties. A return to the constitutional order is expected in no more than 12 months," General Honore Traore told a news conference after a day of violent protests in the capital. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.
* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017