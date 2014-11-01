Burkina Faso opposition parties reject army's leadership of transition

RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
OUGADOUGOU Nov 1 A coalition of Burkina Faso's opposition parties and civil society organisations rejected the army's takeover of power on Saturday following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore, and said they would take to the streets in protest on Sunday.
"The political opposition and civil society organisations reaffirm that the victory from the popular uprising - and consequently the management of the transition - belongs to the people and should not in any way be confiscated by the army," they said in a statement issued after talks on Saturday.
"Our consultation reaffirmed that this transition should be democratic and civilian in character," it said. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.