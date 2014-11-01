版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 2日 星期日 02:57 BJT

Burkina Faso opposition parties reject army's leadership of transition

OUGADOUGOU Nov 1 A coalition of Burkina Faso's opposition parties and civil society organisations rejected the army's takeover of power on Saturday following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore, and said they would take to the streets in protest on Sunday.

"The political opposition and civil society organisations reaffirm that the victory from the popular uprising - and consequently the management of the transition - belongs to the people and should not in any way be confiscated by the army," they said in a statement issued after talks on Saturday.

"Our consultation reaffirmed that this transition should be democratic and civilian in character," it said. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐