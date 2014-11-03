U.S. not ready to determine whether Burkina Faso takeover is a coup

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The United States said on
Monday it was not ready to determine whether the takeover by
Burkina Faso's army of the country amounted to a coup, a step
that if taken could require a cutoff of U.S. assistance to the
country.
"Right now the precise makeup of Burkina Faso's transitional
government is an outstanding issue," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"We are certainly encouraging movement to a civilian-led
transition and then of course elections," she added. "At this
point we're still gathering facts, we're not going to make a
policy or legal determination at this point in time."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)