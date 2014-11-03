UPDATE 1-U.S. not ready to determine whether Burkina Faso takeover is a coup

(Adds quotes by spokeswoman, aid figures)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The United States said on
Monday it was not ready to determine whether the takeover of
Burkina Faso's government by the country's army amounted to a
military coup, a step that if taken could require a cutoff of
U.S. assistance to the African state.
"Right now the precise makeup of Burkina Faso's transitional
government is an outstanding issue," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said calling for a return to civilian rule
and elections.
"We are certainly encouraging movement to a civilian-led
transition and then of course elections," she added. "At this
point we're still gathering facts, we're not going to make a
policy or legal determination at this point in time."
The departure last week of President Blaise Compaore, one of
Africa's longest serving rulers, left a power vacuum in the
landlocked West African nation amid protests against his bid to
extend his 27-year rule through a constitutional amendment.
The military named Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, deputy
commander of the elite presidential guard, as head of State on
Saturday.
The United States has provided around $14.8 million of
assistance to Burkina Faso in fiscal year 2014, including for
food and health programs.
The African Union has given Burkina Faso's military
authorities two weeks to return power to a civilian government
or face sanctions.
