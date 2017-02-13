Burlington to drop Ivanka Trump brand online - Business Insider

Feb 13 Burlington Stores Inc joined
other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc, in deciding
not to sell products of Ivanka Trump's brand online, news
website Business Insider reported.
Burlington will no longer stock the brand's accessories and
clothing online, according to the report, but it was unclear if
the off-price retailer would sell the products in its stores. (bit.ly/2lCwrb8)
Burlington and Ivanka Trump's representatives were not
immediately available for comment.
Earlier this month, Nordstrom said it would stop carrying
Ivanka Trump's apparel because of falling sales, pushing
President Donald Trump to defend his daughter on Twitter by
saying she was treated "unfairly" by the retailer.
Neiman Marcus has also said it would not sell
Ivanka Trump's jewelry line while TJX Cos Inc told its
employees to dump any signs related to the brand. HSN Inc
has stopped selling Trump Home products, but still
sells Trump presidential memorabilia.
Sears Holdings and its unit, Kmart, had also
removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings
to focus on more profitable items this month.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)