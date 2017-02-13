Burlington to drop Ivanka Trump brand online - Business Insider

Feb 13 Burlington Stores Inc joined other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc, in deciding not to sell products of Ivanka Trump's brand online, news website Business Insider reported.

Burlington will no longer stock the brand's accessories and clothing online, according to the report, but it was unclear if the off-price retailer would sell the products in its stores. (bit.ly/2lCwrb8)

Burlington and Ivanka Trump's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom said it would stop carrying Ivanka Trump's apparel because of falling sales, pushing President Donald Trump to defend his daughter on Twitter by saying she was treated "unfairly" by the retailer.

Neiman Marcus has also said it would not sell Ivanka Trump's jewelry line while TJX Cos Inc told its employees to dump any signs related to the brand. HSN Inc has stopped selling Trump Home products, but still sells Trump presidential memorabilia.

Sears Holdings and its unit, Kmart, had also removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items this month. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)