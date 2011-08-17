版本:
New Issue-Burlington Northern sells $750 mln in 2 parts

  Aug 17 Burlington Northern Santa Fe [BNI.UL]
on Wednesday sold $750 million notes in two parts, said market
sources.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Goldman
Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE
TRANCHE 1
AMT $450 MLN      COUPON 3.45 PCT     MATURITY 9/15/2021 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.753    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 3.479 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 130 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 4.95 PCT     MATURITY 9/15/2041 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.87     FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 4.958 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 140 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

