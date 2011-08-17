New Issue-Burlington Northern sells $750 mln in 2 parts

Aug 17 Burlington Northern Santa Fe [BNI.UL] on Wednesday sold $750 million notes in two parts, said market sources.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.45 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.753 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.479 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.95 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.87 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.958 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS