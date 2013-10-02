版本:
Bain Capital-backed Burlington shares rise 39 pct in debut

Oct 2 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc rose as much as 39 percent in their market debut, valuing the Bain Capital-backed discount retailer at about $1.69 billion.

The company, which sells its clothes under brands like BCF, Burlington Coat Factory, Baby Depot and MJM Designer Shoes, operates about 503 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Burlington raised about $226.6 million by pricing its IPO of 13.3 million shares at $17 each, slightly above its expected price range.
