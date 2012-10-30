Burundi gets $2 billion aid pledge, U.N. says

GENEVA Oct 30 Donors have committed more than
$2 billion in pledges to back Burundi's development strategy for
2012-2015 and help the central African nation rebuild after
civil war, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
"We ended up with more than $2 billion registered
commitments at the conference," Pamphile Muderega of the
National Aid Coordination Committee said in a statement issued
by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) at the end of two days
of talks in Geneva.
Burundi's poverty-reduction strategy focuses on growth, job
creation and development of the private sector, with
agribusiness, tourism and mining in particular showing strong
potential as key drivers of growth.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)