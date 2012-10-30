Burundi gets $2 billion aid pledge, U.N. says

GENEVA Oct 30 Donors have committed more than $2 billion in pledges to back Burundi's development strategy for 2012-2015 and help the central African nation rebuild after civil war, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"We ended up with more than $2 billion registered commitments at the conference," Pamphile Muderega of the National Aid Coordination Committee said in a statement issued by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) at the end of two days of talks in Geneva.

Burundi's poverty-reduction strategy focuses on growth, job creation and development of the private sector, with agribusiness, tourism and mining in particular showing strong potential as key drivers of growth.

