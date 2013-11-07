Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/12.30AM ET

Editor: Aching Susanna, +91-80-3049-4835
TOP STORIES
Twitter prices above range to raise at least $1.8 billion
Twitter Inc price its initial public offering above its
expected range to raise at least $1.8 billion, in a sign of
strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S.
public float since Facebook Inc. (TWITTER-IPO/, moved, by Olivia
Oran and Gerry Shih, 1,100 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks subdued, euro rebounds to 1-week high ahead of
ECB
TOKYO - Asian stocks struggle as investors wait for
stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data, although the euro perks up
ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM
ET, by Dominic Lau, 800 words)
ECONOMY
BOJ's Kuroda: Will eventually have to debate exit strategy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda say the central bank
will eventually have to debate how to reduce the amount of
government debt on its balance sheet to exit from its
quantitative easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA, moved, 150 word)
- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RAKUTEN, moved, by Nathan Layne, 700 words)
Australia's jobless mystery solved by boomers
SYDNEY - Australia's October jobs report prove another
disappointment, stirring fears that unemployment was sure to
spike higher at some point. Yet there's good reasons to believe
the worries are overblown and it's all thanks to the baby
boomers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 700 words)
- MARKETS-AUSTRALIA/FOREX, moved, by Cecile Lefort and Gyles
Beckford, 400 words
China leaders to reveal reform credentials in special
meeting
BEIJING - Chinese leaders will start a four-day secret
meeting on Saturday to set a reform agenda for the next decade
as they try to steer the giant economy towards more sustainable
growth after three decades of breakneck expansion.
(CHINA-REFORMS/PREVIEW, moved, by Kevin Yao, 950 words)
Park's promise of second S.Korea miracle risks ringing
hollow
SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye took office in
February pledging a "Second Miracle on the Han River", a
reference to her father's rapid 1970s industrialisation, but
nine months into office little has materialised.
(KOREA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Christine Kim, 1,000 words)
- KOREA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 350 words
COMPANIES
Despite rebuff, Alibaba may still list in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Seemingly slammed shut just weeks ago, the door
is still ajar for Alibaba to list its shares in Hong Kong.
(ALIBABA-IPO/HONGKONG, moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto,
800 words)
Exxon faces $2.7 mln fine for Arkansas pipeline spill
WASHINGTON - Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co faces a fine of nearly
$2.7 million for a pipeline spill of thousands of barrels of
Canadian crude oil in an Arkansas suburb last spring, the U.S.
pipeline safety office said on Wednesday. (USA-EXXON/FINE,
moved, 300 words)
Bega says undecided whether to sweeten offer for Warrnambool
SYDNEY - Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd say it has not yet
decided whether to sweeten its offer for Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd after its approach was
trumped by Canada's Saputo Inc. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/, moved, 300
words)
INVESTMENTS
Despite broken streak, S.Korea stocks retain lustre for
foreigners
SEOUL - Though foreigners' record buying streak was broken
last month, inflows to South Korea's stock market appear far
from over as an export recovery, relatively cheap prices and
expected gains for the won remain enticing for offshore
investors. (KOREA-ECONOMY/FOREIGN FLOWS, moved, 600 words)