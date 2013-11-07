Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/12.30AM ET

Editor: Aching Susanna, +91-80-3049-4835

TOP STORIES

Twitter prices above range to raise at least $1.8 billion

Twitter Inc price its initial public offering above its expected range to raise at least $1.8 billion, in a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook Inc. (TWITTER-IPO/, moved, by Olivia Oran and Gerry Shih, 1,100 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks subdued, euro rebounds to 1-week high ahead of ECB

TOKYO - Asian stocks struggle as investors wait for stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data, although the euro perks up ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM ET, by Dominic Lau, 800 words)

ECONOMY

BOJ's Kuroda: Will eventually have to debate exit strategy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda say the central bank will eventually have to debate how to reduce the amount of government debt on its balance sheet to exit from its quantitative easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA, moved, 150 word)

- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RAKUTEN, moved, by Nathan Layne, 700 words)

Australia's jobless mystery solved by boomers

SYDNEY - Australia's October jobs report prove another disappointment, stirring fears that unemployment was sure to spike higher at some point. Yet there's good reasons to believe the worries are overblown and it's all thanks to the baby boomers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 700 words)

- MARKETS-AUSTRALIA/FOREX, moved, by Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford, 400 words

China leaders to reveal reform credentials in special meeting

BEIJING - Chinese leaders will start a four-day secret meeting on Saturday to set a reform agenda for the next decade as they try to steer the giant economy towards more sustainable growth after three decades of breakneck expansion. (CHINA-REFORMS/PREVIEW, moved, by Kevin Yao, 950 words)

Park's promise of second S.Korea miracle risks ringing hollow

SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye took office in February pledging a "Second Miracle on the Han River", a reference to her father's rapid 1970s industrialisation, but nine months into office little has materialised. (KOREA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Christine Kim, 1,000 words)

- KOREA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 350 words

COMPANIES

Despite rebuff, Alibaba may still list in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Seemingly slammed shut just weeks ago, the door is still ajar for Alibaba to list its shares in Hong Kong. (ALIBABA-IPO/HONGKONG, moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 800 words)

Exxon faces $2.7 mln fine for Arkansas pipeline spill

WASHINGTON - Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co faces a fine of nearly $2.7 million for a pipeline spill of thousands of barrels of Canadian crude oil in an Arkansas suburb last spring, the U.S. pipeline safety office said on Wednesday. (USA-EXXON/FINE, moved, 300 words)

Bega says undecided whether to sweeten offer for Warrnambool

SYDNEY - Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd say it has not yet decided whether to sweeten its offer for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd after its approach was trumped by Canada's Saputo Inc. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/, moved, 300 words)

INVESTMENTS

Despite broken streak, S.Korea stocks retain lustre for foreigners

SEOUL - Though foreigners' record buying streak was broken last month, inflows to South Korea's stock market appear far from over as an export recovery, relatively cheap prices and expected gains for the won remain enticing for offshore investors. (KOREA-ECONOMY/FOREIGN FLOWS, moved, 600 words)