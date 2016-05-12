Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Nissan could take key stake in scandal-hit Mitsubishi Motors

TOKYO - Nissan Motor Co confirms that it is in talks with Mitsubishi Motors Corp over a potential investment, after sources said Nissan was considering taking a controlling stake in its smaller, scandal-hit rival. (NISSAN-MITSUBISHIMOTORS/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu, 615 words)

No big bang, but quiet reforms reshaping China's oil and gas sector

BEIJING - Expect no radical "big bang" in China's shake-up of its giant state-run energy firms, but a series of experimental and incremental steps that Beijing has quietly embarked on may still bring meaningful change to an economically crucial sector. (CHINA-REFORM/ENERGY (PIX), moved, by Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng, 830 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TRANSPORT/INVESTMENT, moved, 190 words

MARKETS

Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street

TOKYO - Asian shares fall following a dismal day on Wall Street, while the dollar takes a breather from this week's rebound and crude oil gives back some of its recent gains. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lisa Twaronite, 510 words)

Oil prices fall as Canadian oil sands fields gradually return

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fall early, weighed by the gradual return of Canadian oil sands production, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S. government detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by, Henning Gloystein, 240 words)

+ See more:

- CANADA-WILDFIRE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Nia Williams and Ernest Scheyder, 700 words

- INVESTMENT/CLIMATECHANGE/PROFITS, moved, by Susanna Twidale, 435 words

Gold edges lower after best day since April as dollar steadies

MANILA - Gold retreats after rising the most since late April the session before as the dollar recovered some lost ground. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 310 words)

Dollar hamstrung by growth woes, fails to clear hurdle vs yen

TOKYO - The dollar struggles to hold its own after its rebound from a near 1-1/2-year low against a basket of currencies run out of steam, with doubts over global growth prospects hobbling the U.S. currency. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 430 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England faces Brexit balancing act with new outlook

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is due to tread carefully back into Britain's debate on whether to leave the European Union, when he sets out the central bank's latest forecasts against the most uncertain economic backdrop in years.(BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 460 words)

Malaysia March factory output up 2.8 pct y/y, slightly above f'cast

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's March industrial production grows 2.8 percent from a year earlier, supported by growth in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Thursday. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (URGENT), moved, 220 words)

COMPANIES

Boeing aims to hike revenue and profits, smooth out cyclical pattern

SEATTLE - Boeing Co's top executives lays out an ambitious, five-year strategy to increase revenue and profits and secure the company's future for the next 100 years, promising to boost efficiency, return free cash to shareholders and expand the after-market services and parts business. (BOEING-CONFERENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 390 words)

Oil traders leave Noble Group, three join Glencore -sources

LONDON/SINGAPORE - Five oil product traders have resigned from Noble Group , Asia's biggest commodity trader by revenue, some of whom are moving to rival trader Glencore , sources with knowledge of the issue say. (NOBLE GROUP-RESULTS/MOVES, moved, 310 words)