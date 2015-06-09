Reuters Business News Schedule at 0830 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542-3479

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

HSBC to shed up to 50,000 jobs, slash investment bank

HONG KONG/LONDON - HSBC will shed almost 50,000 jobs and take an axe to its investment bank, cutting the assets of Europe's biggest lender by a quarter in a bid to simplify and improve its sluggish performance. (HSBC-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/06.00 AM ET, By Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 652 words)

EU Commission receives new Greek reform proposal

BRUSSELS - The European Commission has received a new proposal from Greece for reforms that could unlock new funding from the cash-strapped country and is now assessing it, an EU official says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1100 GMT/07.00 AM ET, 600 words)

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tech industry appeals to Obama to keep hands off encryption

WASHINGTON - Top U.S. tech companies are warning the Obama administration against imposing new policies that the companies say would weaken increasingly sophisticated encryption systems designed to protect consumers' privacy. (CYBERSECURITY-USA/ENCRYPTION, moved, by Richard Cowan, 400 words)

UK consumers set for biggest splurge in a decade as crisis recedes

LONDON - British consumers finally look ready to spend like they used to, as lower prices for basics give them more money to eat out and travel, bolstering the economy against weak demand from abroad. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERS (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Milliken, 697 words)

MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. rate prospects spook global stocks, dollar on defensive

LONDON - European shares follow Asian stocks lower as speculation intensifies that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than many expect, though this fails to give the dollar a significant boost. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1230 GMT/08.30 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)

Dollar struggles on post-payrolls angst

LONDON - The dollar was on a weaker footing, unwinding all of its post-payrolls gains on lingering worries about whether U.S. authorities were comfortable with its recent strength. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 403 words)

INSIGHTS

INSIGHT-Private investors look but don't leap at Mexican energy projects

NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY - Almost a year after Mexico opened its energy market to private investors, North American firms are rushing south to decide which pipeline or power plant to invest in. (MEXICO-ENERGY/, INSIGHT with GRAPHICS, moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Christine Mu, 1,000 words)

India noodle crisis: labelling dispute lands Nestle in hot water

BARABANKI - The packets of Nestle's Maggi 2-Minute Noodles that triggered India's worst food scare in a decade almost got lost in the post. (INDIA-NESTLE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Sharat Pradhan and Aditya Kalra, 846 words)

ECONOMY

UK trade deficit falls to lowest in over a year in April

LONDON - Britain's trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed more than expected in April, suggesting that it might act as less of a brake on growth during the current quarter, official data showed on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 200 words)

PREVIEW-Bank of Korea seen cutting rates in June to counter MERS

SEOUL - South Korea is likely to cut interest rates either this month or in July in a pre-emptive move to contain the gloom cast on domestic consumption from the recent breakout of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

China's soft May inflation increases calls for fiscal stimulus

SHANGHAI - China's consumer inflation ease while producer prices stay stubbornly in deflation in May, bolstering the case for fiscal stimulus as the world's second-largest economy shrugs off monetary easing. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 550 words)

Australia business confidence rises to 9-mth high-NAB

SYDNEY - Australian business confidence rebounds to a nine-month high in May as sales and profits improve, likely reflecting the impact of record-low interest rates and a better received government budget, a survey shows. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 350 words)

PREVIEW-Thai c.bank seen keeping key policy rate steady on Wednesday

BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday after two surprise cuts in a row to try to lift the sputtering economy a year under military rule. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Orathai Sriring, 450 words)

PREVIEW-New Zealand central bank seen keeping door open to rate cut

WELLINGTON - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to hold its official cash rate at 3.5 percent at a policy review on Thursday, a Reuters poll found. (NEWZEALAND-RATES/RBNZ (PREVIEW), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 350 words)

COLUMN-Emerging markets throw a Fed rate hike sulk: James Saft

With the prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise this year becoming more realistic, emerging markets will throw, if not quite yet a tantrum, then a sulk. (COLUMN-MARKETS/SAFT, moved, by James Saft, 850 words)

COMPANIES

German tech start-up scene buoyed by acquisitions and IPO promise

BERLIN - A new generation of German tech entrepreneurs is finding success by dreaming up global concepts, breaking with an inward-looking approach of predecessors that often built parochial German versions of Silicon Valley hits. (GERMANY-TECH/, moved, by Eric Auchard and Nadine Schimroszik, 672 words)

KKR, Carlyle among firms invited to bid for Tesco S.Korea unit -sources

HONG KONG/SEOUL - British retailer Tesco Plc has invited about six firms including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean unit, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter tell Reuters, in what is set to be Asia's biggest private equity deal. (TESCO-SOUTHKOREA/M&A-BIDDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas and Joyce Lee, 550 words)

US fund seeks injunction blocking $8 bln Samsung asset shake-up

SEOUL - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott says it has filed a request in a Seoul court seeking an injunction against a proposed $8 billion takeover by a key Samsung Group company of another Samsung firm, escalating attempts to block a deal designed to cement succession at the South Korean conglomerate. (SAMSUNG C&T-M&A/CHEIL INDUSTRIES (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

German fashion group CBR to list on stock exchange

FRANKFURT - German women's fashion group CBR, known for its Street One and Cecil brands, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, the company said on Tuesday. (CBR HOLDG-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 407 words)

Hyundai Motor Group to cut domestic operating expenses

SEOUL - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, squeezed by slowing sales, plans to cut domestic operating expenses, with the savings depending on its sales performance in the third and fourth quarters, a spokesman says. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-COSTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sohee Kim, 250 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Henkel, Coty submit binding bids for P&G assets -sources

Henkel & Co KGaA AG and Coty Inc, both of which have personal care and cosmetics businesses, make binding offers to buy separate parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty businesses worth up to a total of $12 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (P&GBEAUTYBRANDS-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis, 350 words)

+ See also:

- ATMEL-SALE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 450 words

China's Bright Dairy to raise $1.45 bln, buy Tnuva from state-owned parent

SHANGHAI - Chinese milk producer Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd plans to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from select investors to buy Israeli food firm Tnuva from its state-owned parent, Bright Food Group Co Ltd, the company says. (BRIGHT DAIRY-CHINA/, moved, 300 words)

New Zealand's Carter Holt Harvey delays IPO, cites timber uncertainty

WELLINGTON - New Zealand wood products company Carter Holt Harvey (CHH), owned by the country's richest man, Graeme Hart, says it has delayed a planned IPO due to uncertainty about its timber business, amid speculation part of the firm could be sold. (NEWZEALAND-CARTERHOLT/IPO, moved, 300 words)