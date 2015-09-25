Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/08.30 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

European shares rally at end of rocky week

LONDON - European equities end a rocky week with a 3 percent surge as investors bet that a Volkswagen-led sell-off has gone too far and bond yields jump on renewed talk of an interest rate hike in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 525 words)

VW to pick new boss to tackle emissions scandal

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen is expected to name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche division, as chief executive and purge other managers to show it is acting decisively to end a crisis over its rigging of U.S. diesel emission tests. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 750 words)

Fed's Yellen gets medical attention after struggling with speech

AMHERST, Mass., - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen received medical attention after coughing, pausing and struggling to finish a speech in which she said the U.S. central bank is on track to raise interest rates this year for the first time in nearly a decade. (USA-FED/YELLEN-HEALTH (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 1,105 words)

New iPhones hit stores, record sales expected in first weekend

SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores, with dozens of people - and a robot - queueing in Sydney to kick off a global sales cycle that will be scrutinized for signs of how much juice Apple Inc's marquee product has left. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Pauline Askin and Julia Love, 700 words)

MARKETS

Oil prices steady, pressured by Japan data, dollar gain

LONDON - Oil prices are steady at about $48 per barrel, pressured by a rise in the dollar, weak consumer data from Japan and after analysts from Standard & Poor's ratings cut their oil price assumptions. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Simon Falush, 440 words)

Respite for shares, Brazil's real after torrid week

LONDON - Alarm bells are ringing in emerging markets as shares trudge to their second worst week of the year and Brazil, Turkey and South Africa's currencies are all near record lows. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Marc Jones, 730 words)

Dollar rallies as Yellen leaves door open for 2015 rate hike

LONDON - The dollar rallies after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen leaves the door open to an increase in interest rates later this year, putting the greenback on track for its best week in over two months. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 380 words)

Catalan-Spanish yield spread hovers near widest in 2 years before election

LONDON - The yield gap between Spanish and Catalan five-year bonds is around its widest in two years before an election in the Spanish region framed by separatist parties as a proxy vote on independence. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa Barrington, 520 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP growth revised up on spending, building

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the second quarter on stronger consumer spending and construction, the second upward revision in a row. (USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Euro zone lending inches up but money supply growth slows

FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and corporations inched up in August but the pace of growth in money circulating in the euro zone slowed, striking a cautious note on future economic activity, European Central Bank data shows. (EUROZONE-ECB/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi, 550 words)

Japan consumer prices fall for first time since launch of BOJ stimulus

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices mark the first annual drop since the central bank deployed its massive stimulus programme more than two years ago, casting further doubt on whether heavy money printing alone can accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 540 words)

China sees steady economic growth of 'around' 7 pct in Q3

BEIJING - China's economic growth will be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will be limited, the National Bureau of Statistics says. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct. 2007

PARIS - French consumer confidence jumps to its highest level since October 2007 in September, above all analysts' expectations and suggesting the traditional driver of growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy is beginning to see a timid recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

BoE delves deeper into asset managers, "fragile" market liquidity

LONDON - The Bank of England is taking a deeper look at whether some investment strategies and computerised trading are increasing volatility in markets and putting further strain on already fragile liquidity. (BOE-MARKETS/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

Nigerian firms in trouble as central bank measures backfire

ABUJA - Nigerian companies making anything from soap to tomato paste could run out of raw materials and be forced to shut down as Africa's top oil producer has effectively banned the import of almost 700 goods to prevent a currency collapse. (NIGERIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Julia Payne, 895 words)

COMPANIES

BlackBerry posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares slump

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd reports a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss, as revenue from smartphone sales slid further, sending shares down more than 8 percent in premarket trading. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)

Novartis' new heart drug on track for approval in Europe

ZURICH - Novartis AG's new heart failure drug Entresto is on track to be approved for use in Europe by the end of the year after it received the backing of EU regulators, the company says. (NOVARTIS-DRUG/APPROVAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words)

EU launches extensive probe into Staples' bid for Office Depot

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators have opened an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples' $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot as they warn about possible price hikes as a result of the deal. (OFFICE DEPOT-M&A/STAPLES-EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 215 words)

Eni's winning gas streak leaves competition chafing

MILAN - Eni's giant Zohr gas find in Egypt this month, a gamble taken under the noses of competitors, marked the Italian major's rapid rise to preeminence in the hunt for big new fields. (ENI-DISCOVERY/, moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 770 words)

Drax to pull out of UK White Rose CCS project when ends

LONDON - British power producer Drax says it will not invest further in the White Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS) project when it is completed and will then withdraw as a partner in the developer Capture Power Ltd. (BRITAIN-DRAX/CCS (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

UK government sells more Lloyds shares, cuts stake to below 12 pct

LONDON - Britain's government says it has recouped almost three-quarters of the taxpayer cash used in the 20.5 billion pound rescue of Lloyds Banking Group in 2008, after a fresh share sale pushed its stake to below 12 percent. (LLOYDS-STAKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in $1.8 bln pipeline row

OSLO - An Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in a lawsuit involving a group of international investors who argued that Norway's decision to cut natural gas pipeline tariffs would cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.8 billion) in lost earnings by 2028. (NORWAY-LAWSUIT/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche, 495 words)

Apple fans brave Sydney rain as new iPhone 6s hit stores

SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores, with dozens of people - and a robot - queueing in Sydney to kick off a global sales cycle that will be scrutinized for signs of how much juice Apple Inc's marquee product has left. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Pauline Askin and Julia Love, 535 words)

US companies quicker to give board seats to activists

NEW YORK - Early in August, a call came into Sysco Corp from Trian Fund Management LP, warning the food distributor that the activist hedge fund was about to disclose a large stake in the company. (HEDGEFUNDS-ACTIVISTS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Anjali Athavaley, 1,160 words)