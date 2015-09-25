Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/08.30 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
European shares rally at end of rocky week
LONDON - European equities end a rocky week with a 3 percent
surge as investors bet that a Volkswagen-led sell-off has gone
too far and bond yields jump on renewed talk of an interest rate
hike in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved,
by Lionel Laurent, 525 words)
VW to pick new boss to tackle emissions scandal
WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen is expected to name Matthias
Mueller, the head of its Porsche division, as chief executive
and purge other managers to show it is acting decisively to end
a crisis over its rigging of U.S. diesel emission tests.
(VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect
by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 750 words)
+ See also:
- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manoj
Kumar, 290 words
- VOLKSWAGEN-EMMISSIONS/REGULATORS (FACTBOX), moved, 660
words
- USA-VOLKSWAGEN/DECEPTION (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Timothy Gardner, Paul Lienert and David Morgan, 1,680 words
Fed's Yellen gets medical attention after struggling with
speech
AMHERST, Mass., - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
received medical attention after coughing, pausing and
struggling to finish a speech in which she said the U.S. central
bank is on track to raise interest rates this year for the first
time in nearly a decade. (USA-FED/YELLEN-HEALTH (WRAPUP 2,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss,
1,105 words)
New iPhones hit stores, record sales expected in first
weekend
SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit
stores, with dozens of people - and a robot - queueing in Sydney
to kick off a global sales cycle that will be scrutinized for
signs of how much juice Apple Inc's marquee product has left.
(APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by
Pauline Askin and Julia Love, 700 words)
MARKETS
Oil prices steady, pressured by Japan data, dollar gain
LONDON - Oil prices are steady at about $48 per barrel,
pressured by a rise in the dollar, weak consumer data from Japan
and after analysts from Standard & Poor's ratings cut their oil
price assumptions. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Dmitry
Zhdannikov and Simon Falush, 440 words)
Respite for shares, Brazil's real after torrid week
LONDON - Alarm bells are ringing in emerging markets as
shares trudge to their second worst week of the year and Brazil,
Turkey and South Africa's currencies are all near record lows.
(MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Marc Jones, 730 words)
Dollar rallies as Yellen leaves door open for 2015 rate hike
LONDON - The dollar rallies after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen leaves the door open to an increase in interest
rates later this year, putting the greenback on track for its
best week in over two months. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Jemima Kelly, 380 words)
Catalan-Spanish yield spread hovers near widest in 2 years
before election
LONDON - The yield gap between Spanish and Catalan five-year
bonds is around its widest in two years before an election in
the Spanish region framed by separatist parties as a proxy vote
on independence. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa
Barrington, 520 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, moved, by Rahul Karunakar, 790 words
ECONOMY
U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP growth revised up on spending, building
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy expanded more than previously
estimated in the second quarter on stronger consumer spending
and construction, the second upward revision in a row.
(USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Euro zone lending inches up but money supply growth slows
FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and corporations
inched up in August but the pace of growth in money circulating
in the euro zone slowed, striking a cautious note on future
economic activity, European Central Bank data shows.
(EUROZONE-ECB/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Canepa and
Balazs Koranyi, 550 words)
Japan consumer prices fall for first time since launch of
BOJ stimulus
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices mark the first annual
drop since the central bank deployed its massive stimulus
programme more than two years ago, casting further doubt on
whether heavy money printing alone can accelerate inflation to
its 2 percent target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Leika Kihara, 540 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Stanley White, 280 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 395 words
China sees steady economic growth of 'around' 7 pct in Q3
BEIJING - China's economic growth will be largely stable in
the third quarter as the impact from a stock market plunge will
be limited, the National Bureau of Statistics says.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct. 2007
PARIS - French consumer confidence jumps to its highest
level since October 2007 in September, above all analysts'
expectations and suggesting the traditional driver of growth in
the euro zone's second-biggest economy is beginning to see a
timid recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (UPDATE 1), moved,
270 words)
BoE delves deeper into asset managers, "fragile" market
liquidity
LONDON - The Bank of England is taking a deeper look at
whether some investment strategies and computerised trading are
increasing volatility in markets and putting further strain on
already fragile liquidity. (BOE-MARKETS/REGULATIONS, moved, by
Huw Jones, 400 words)
Nigerian firms in trouble as central bank measures backfire
ABUJA - Nigerian companies making anything from soap to
tomato paste could run out of raw materials and be forced to
shut down as Africa's top oil producer has effectively banned
the import of almost 700 goods to prevent a currency collapse.
(NIGERIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Julia Payne, 895 words)
COMPANIES
BlackBerry posts bigger-than-expected loss, shares slump
TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd reports a bigger-than-expected
second-quarter loss, as revenue from smartphone sales slid
further, sending shares down more than 8 percent in premarket
trading. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)
Novartis' new heart drug on track for approval in Europe
ZURICH - Novartis AG's new heart failure drug Entresto is on
track to be approved for use in Europe by the end of the year
after it received the backing of EU regulators, the company
says. (NOVARTIS-DRUG/APPROVAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words)
+ See also:
- ABBVIE-STUDY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 170 words
- NOVO NORDISK-SEMAGLUTIDE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words
EU launches extensive probe into Staples' bid for Office
Depot
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators have opened an extensive
investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples' $6.3 billion
bid for rival Office Depot as they warn about possible price
hikes as a result of the deal. (OFFICE DEPOT-M&A/STAPLES-EU
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 215 words)
Eni's winning gas streak leaves competition chafing
MILAN - Eni's giant Zohr gas find in Egypt this month, a
gamble taken under the noses of competitors, marked the Italian
major's rapid rise to preeminence in the hunt for big new
fields. (ENI-DISCOVERY/, moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 770 words)
Drax to pull out of UK White Rose CCS project when ends
LONDON - British power producer Drax says it will not invest
further in the White Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS)
project when it is completed and will then withdraw as a partner
in the developer Capture Power Ltd. (BRITAIN-DRAX/CCS (UPDATE
1), moved, 365 words)
UK government sells more Lloyds shares, cuts stake to below
12 pct
LONDON - Britain's government says it has recouped almost
three-quarters of the taxpayer cash used in the 20.5 billion
pound rescue of Lloyds Banking Group in 2008, after a fresh
share sale pushed its stake to below 12 percent. (LLOYDS-STAKE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)
Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in $1.8 bln pipeline
row
OSLO - An Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in a lawsuit
involving a group of international investors who argued that
Norway's decision to cut natural gas pipeline tariffs would cost
them 15 billion crowns ($1.8 billion) in lost earnings by 2028.
(NORWAY-LAWSUIT/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stine Jacobsen and
Gwladys Fouche, 495 words)
Apple fans brave Sydney rain as new iPhone 6s hit stores
SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit
stores, with dozens of people - and a robot - queueing in Sydney
to kick off a global sales cycle that will be scrutinized for
signs of how much juice Apple Inc's marquee product has left.
(APPLE-IPHONE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Pauline Askin and Julia
Love, 535 words)
US companies quicker to give board seats to activists
NEW YORK - Early in August, a call came into Sysco Corp from
Trian Fund Management LP, warning the food distributor that the
activist hedge fund was about to disclose a large stake in the
company. (HEDGEFUNDS-ACTIVISTS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Michael
Flaherty and Anjali Athavaley, 1,160 words)