BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1530 GMT / 10.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES
US service sector growth, hiring improves in January
NEW YORK - Growth picked up in the dominant service sector
in January, with steady strength in private-sector hiring,
suggesting the U.S. economy was digging through the winter
weather that socked the country over the last several weeks.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by David Gaffen, 350
words)
CVS to become first major U.S. drugstore to drop cigarettes
CVS Caremark Corp says that it will stop selling tobacco
products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S.
drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf.
(CVSCAREMARK-CIGARETTES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Phil Wahba and
Julie Steenhuysen, 615 words)
Disney reports quarterly results
Superhero film 'Thor' and animated musical 'Frozen' are
expected to help lift Walt Disney profit for the fourth quarter,
when the operator of cable channels, theme parks and a movie
studio posts results. (DISNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
2000 GMT/5 PM ET, 350 words)
Google avoids fine with EU antitrust deal
BRUSSELS - Google agrees to make concessions on how it
displays competitors' links on its website, in a deal with the
European Union regulator that ended a three-year antitrust probe
and avoided a fine. (EU-GOOGLE/ (TV, PIX) (UPDATE 2), moved, 500
words)
MARKETS
European shares cling to gains as jitters linger
LONDON - European shares are clinging to slender gains as
disappointing Christmas retail sales take the gloss off the best
euro zone PMI figures in 2-1/2 years and calmer conditions in
emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc
Jones, 865 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 550
words
Dollar to gain vs major currencies as Fed trims stimulus
LONDON - The U.S. dollar will make steady gains against
major currencies this year as a recovery in the world's largest
economy gathers pace and gives the Federal Reserve room to wind
down its stimulus programme, a Reuters poll finds.
(MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Yati Himatsingka and
Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets sink
LONDON - As emerging markets tumble this year, the riskiest
country groupings on the fringes have been a haven. Small
markets, local stories and in some cases pegged currencies
backed by strong central bank reserves have shielded frontier
markets from the worst of the emerging market rout.
(EMERGING-FRONTIER/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)
ECONOMY
Olympics Games unlikely to boost Russian economy - Moody's
SOCHI, Russia - Hosting the Winter Olympics at great cost in
Sochi is unlikely to give the Russian economy a big boost,
ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, undermining one of
President Vladimir Putin's main goals at the Games.
(OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Timothy
Heritage and Keith Weir, 600 words)
Portugal's unemployment falls for third straight quarter
LISBON - Portugal's jobless rate falls for the third
consecutive quarter in the three months that ended in December,
showing further gradual improvement for the economy as it
entered 2014 when Lisbon hopes to smoothly exit an international
bailout. (PORTUGAL-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
JPMorgan in exclusive talks with Mercuria on commods sale
LONDON - Fast-growing trading house Mercuria, led by two
former Goldman Sachs executives, emerged as the front-runner to
buy the physical commodities unit of JPMorgan, one of the most
powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street, two sources tell
Reuters. (JPMORGAN-COMMODITIES/MERCURIA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2),
moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 840 words)
GlaxoSmithKline signals better 2014 as drug R&D improves
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline flags a pick-up in growth this year
as productivity in its drug research labs improves and pressure
on sales in China moderates following a damaging bribery scandal
in the country. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Ben Hirschler, 600 words)