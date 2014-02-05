BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT / 1430 ET

Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

US service sector growth, hiring improves in January

NEW YORK - Growth picked up in the dominant service sector in January, with steady strength in private-sector hiring, suggesting the U.S. economy was digging through the winter weather that socked the country over the last several weeks. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by David Gaffen, 850 words)

CVS to become first major U.S. drugstore to drop cigarettes

CVS Caremark Corp says that it will stop selling tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf. (CVSCAREMARK-CIGARETTES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Phil Wahba and Julie Steenhuysen, 615 words)

Disney reports quarterly results

Superhero film 'Thor' and animated musical 'Frozen' are expected to help lift Walt Disney profit for the fourth quarter, when the operator of cable channels, theme parks and a movie studio posts results. (DISNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 5 PM ET, 350 words)

Twitter to announce results for first time as public company

Shares are now trading more than 150 percent above their IPO price, despite a growing chorus of naysayers pointing out that the $35 billion market cap company made just $350 million of revenue in 2012 -- and no profit. (TWITTER-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1700 ET, 200 words)

Many US companies lax with data security -Illinois Atty General

U.S. companies that have fallen prey to hackers, exposing the private information of millions of customers, have often failed to take basic security precautions to protect client data, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan tells a U.S. Senate panel. (USA-TARGET/CONGRESS (PIX), moved, 430 words)

MARKETS

European shares cling to gains as jitters linger

NEW YORK - Global equity markets edge higher as U.S. services sector data that showed a pickup in growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs report, while gold prices firm.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 720 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 550 words

Dollar to gain vs major currencies as Fed trims stimulus

LONDON - The U.S. dollar will make steady gains against major currencies this year as a recovery in the world's largest economy gathers pace and gives the Federal Reserve room to wind down its stimulus program, a Reuters poll finds. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO (UPDATE 1), by Jonathan Cable, 870 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Yati Himatsingka and Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets sink

LONDON - As emerging markets tumble this year, the riskiest country groupings on the fringes have been a haven. Small markets, local stories and in some cases pegged currencies backed by strong central bank reserves have shielded frontier markets from the worst of the emerging market rout. (EMERGING-FRONTIER/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

ECONOMY

Olympics Games unlikely to boost Russian economy - Moody's

SOCHI, Russia - Hosting the Winter Olympics at great cost in Sochi is unlikely to give the Russian economy a big boost, ratings agency Moody's says, undermining one of President Vladimir Putin's main goals at the games. (OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Timothy Heritage and Keith Weir, 600 words)

COMPANIES

JPMorgan in exclusive talks with Mercuria on commods sale

LONDON - Fast-growing trading house Mercuria, led by two former Goldman Sachs executives, emerges as the front-runner to buy the physical commodities unit of JPMorgan, one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street, two sources tell Reuters. (JPMORGAN-COMMODITIES/MERCURIA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 940 words)

Google avoids fine with EU antitrust deal

BRUSSELS - Google agrees to make concessions on how it displays competitors' links on its website, in a deal with the European Union regulator that ended a three-year antitrust probe and avoided a fine. (EU-GOOGLE/ (TV, PIX) (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)

CBS wins bid to air eight Thursday night NFL football games

The CBS television network wins a bidding war to air eight Thursday night National Football League games during the 2014 season, giving it one of the most highly prized programs on a night coveted by TV advertisers. (CBS-NFL/ (UPDATE 2), by Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine, moved, 380 words)