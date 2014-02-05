BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT / 1430 ET

Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
US service sector growth, hiring improves in January
NEW YORK - Growth picked up in the dominant service sector
in January, with steady strength in private-sector hiring,
suggesting the U.S. economy was digging through the winter
weather that socked the country over the last several weeks.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by David Gaffen, 850
words)
CVS to become first major U.S. drugstore to drop cigarettes
CVS Caremark Corp says that it will stop selling tobacco
products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S.
drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf.
(CVSCAREMARK-CIGARETTES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Phil Wahba and
Julie Steenhuysen, 615 words)
Disney reports quarterly results
Superhero film 'Thor' and animated musical 'Frozen' are
expected to help lift Walt Disney profit for the fourth quarter,
when the operator of cable channels, theme parks and a movie
studio posts results. (DISNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 5
PM ET, 350 words)
Twitter to announce results for first time as public company
Shares are now trading more than 150 percent above their IPO
price, despite a growing chorus of naysayers pointing out that
the $35 billion market cap company made just $350 million of
revenue in 2012 -- and no profit. (TWITTER-RESULTS (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1700 ET, 200 words)
Many US companies lax with data security -Illinois Atty
General
U.S. companies that have fallen prey to hackers, exposing
the private information of millions of customers, have often
failed to take basic security precautions to protect client
data, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan tells a U.S. Senate
panel. (USA-TARGET/CONGRESS (PIX), moved, 430 words)
MARKETS
European shares cling to gains as jitters linger
NEW YORK - Global equity markets edge higher as U.S.
services sector data that showed a pickup in growth was offset
by a weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs report, while gold
prices firm.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Caroline
Valetkevitch, 720 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 550
words
Dollar to gain vs major currencies as Fed trims stimulus
LONDON - The U.S. dollar will make steady gains against
major currencies this year as a recovery in the world's largest
economy gathers pace and gives the Federal Reserve room to wind
down its stimulus program, a Reuters poll finds.
(MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO (UPDATE 1), by Jonathan Cable, 870
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Yati Himatsingka and
Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets sink
LONDON - As emerging markets tumble this year, the riskiest
country groupings on the fringes have been a haven. Small
markets, local stories and in some cases pegged currencies
backed by strong central bank reserves have shielded frontier
markets from the worst of the emerging market rout.
(EMERGING-FRONTIER/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)
ECONOMY
Olympics Games unlikely to boost Russian economy - Moody's
SOCHI, Russia - Hosting the Winter Olympics at great cost in
Sochi is unlikely to give the Russian economy a big boost,
ratings agency Moody's says, undermining one of President
Vladimir Putin's main goals at the games.
(OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Timothy
Heritage and Keith Weir, 600 words)
COMPANIES
JPMorgan in exclusive talks with Mercuria on commods sale
LONDON - Fast-growing trading house Mercuria, led by two
former Goldman Sachs executives, emerges as the front-runner to
buy the physical commodities unit of JPMorgan, one of the most
powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street, two sources tell
Reuters. (JPMORGAN-COMMODITIES/MERCURIA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3),
moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 940 words)
Google avoids fine with EU antitrust deal
BRUSSELS - Google agrees to make concessions on how it
displays competitors' links on its website, in a deal with the
European Union regulator that ended a three-year antitrust probe
and avoided a fine. (EU-GOOGLE/ (TV, PIX) (UPDATE 2), moved, 500
words)
CBS wins bid to air eight Thursday night NFL football games
The CBS television network wins a bidding war to air eight
Thursday night National Football League games during the 2014
season, giving it one of the most highly prized programs on a
night coveted by TV advertisers. (CBS-NFL/ (UPDATE 2), by Ronald
Grover and Lisa Richwine, moved, 380 words)