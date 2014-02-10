BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT / 1430 ET

Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks

Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

Icahn drops Apple buyback demand

Carl Icahn says he sees no reason to persist with his proposal that Apple buy back $50 billion of its shares given the recent share repurchases by the iPhone maker. (APPLE-ICAHN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Europe, China help McDonald's offset soft U.S. sales in January

McDonald's reports better-than-expected global sales at established restaurants for January as gains in Europe and China helped the company offset weak numbers in the United States, where customers remained cautious in their spending. (MCDONALDS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Backlash hits AOL CEO after 'distressed babies' remark

AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong tries to tamp down a backlash after he blamed a pension cut on costs stemming from two employees' "distressed babies," insisting that the Internet provider was focused on families. (AOL-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 470 words)

EXCLUSIVE

Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes, Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks - once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

ECB still has "big bazooka" despite court - EU's Rehn

BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank still has a "big bazooka" with plenty of ammunition to preserve the euro despite a German constitutional court statement that its bond-buying plan is probably illegal, EU economics chief Olli Rehn says. (EUROZONE-SUMMIT/REHN (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Paul Taylor and Jan Strupczewski, 535 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words

EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 980 words

MARKETS

Lira and forint weaken, Ukraine CDS hit 2-mth high

SAO PAULO/LONDON - Brazil's real weakens as traders correct an overdone rally, while Hungary's forint drops on concerns the central bank may cut interest rates further. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Asher Levine and Sujata Rao, 730 words)

+ See also:

- EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words

COMPANIES

Hasbro misses Wall Street estimates in holiday quarter

Hasbro Inc touts a series of toys based on the fourth "Transformers" sequel and other upcoming films, overshadowing concern about its weak North American holiday season and sending its shares up. (HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 430 words)

Loews' unit CNA to sell life and group insurance business

CNA Financial Corp says it will sell its life and group insurance business, on the same day that parent Loews Corp reports a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges. (LOEWS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), by Avik Das, moved, 510 words)

Israeli natural gas fields hold big promise for Noble Energy

NEW YORK - Noble Energy Inc hopes developing a cluster of massive natural gas fields off the Israeli coast will fuel most of its growth over the next decade and more than double its natural gas and oil production by 2018. (NOBLEENERGY-ISRAEL/ (ANALYSIS), by Ernest Scheyder, moved, 1000 words)