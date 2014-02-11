BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT / 1430 ET

Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Yellen says Fed on track to keep trimming stimulus

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the Federal Reserve, makes it clear that she will not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank is on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labor market recovery is far from complete. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange, 1140 words)

Charter names board nominees to Time Warner Cable, begins proxy battle

Charter Communications takes its first step in its pursuit of Time Warner Cable, preparing for a proxy fight by announcing a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator's board. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-CHARTER/BOARD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 550 words)

GM's Solso willing to make unpopular decisions

General Motors Co's new chairman, Tim Solso, is not afraid to make unpopular decisions, a trait that will be welcome at the No. 1 U.S. automaker as it looks to continue its transformation under new Chief Executive Mary Barra. (AUTOS-GM/CHAIRMAN (NEWSMAKER), By Benjamin Klayman, 1,000 words, expect by 1500 ET)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Germany's Schaeuble sees no deflation threat in Europe

BERLIN - Recent turmoil in emerging markets will hit export-oriented European economies but there are no signs the bloc that shares the single currency is headed toward deflation, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says. (EUROZONE SUMMIT/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller, 800 words)

MARKETS

Wall St advances as Yellen keeps Fed policy intact

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rise 1 percent in a broad rally, with investors relieved that the Federal Reserve won't make any changes to its schedule for trimming its market-friendly stimulus. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 685 words)

Bank of England says no evidence it was told of forex manipulation

LONDON - The Bank of England has seen no evidence to back media allegations it condoned or was aware of manipulation of reference rates in the foreign exchange market, it says. (BOE-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), by Huw Jones and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

INSIGHT

Goldman puts 'for sale' sign on Iran's old uranium supplier

LONDON - Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank quietly try to get out of a business few people know they are even in: trading supplies of raw uranium known as yellowcake. (GOLDMAN-URANIUM/. moved, by David Sheppard, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays to cut 12,000 jobs, pays bigger bonuses

LONDON - Barclays says it will axe up to 12,000 jobs this year even as it raises bonuses for investment bankers, prompting fury among politicians and unions who say it has not learned the lessons of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

L'Oreal to buy 8 pct of its shares from Nestle

PARIS - Swiss food group Nestle is selling an 8 percent stake in L'Oreal to the French cosmetics firm for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion), loosening their 40-year partnership and allowing both firms to boost earnings per share. (L'OREAL-NESTLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Astrid Wentlandt and Pascale Denis, 800 words)