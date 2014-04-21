BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1430 GMT / 10.30 AM ET

Editor: Franklin Paul +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
UAW union withdraws objection to lost election at VW
Tennessee plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The United Auto Workers union says it
was withdrawing its objection claiming undue outside political
interference in a February vote it lost among workers at the
Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee. (VW/UAW-TENNESSEE
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Amanda Becker, 400 words)
Wall St flat as investors await earnings
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were flat as investors found few
reasons to push indexes sharply higher following a strong rally
last week and ahead of key earnings releases.
(MARKETS-USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ryan
Vlastelica, 500 words)
Netflix expected to report qtly results, subscribers numbers
Video streaming company Netflix reports its latest
subscriber numbers when it releases quarterly results after
markets close. (NETFLIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 2100
GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)
Hasbro's profit beats estimates on strong demand for girls'
toys
Toymaker Hasbro reports a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as strong demand for newer lines of story-based
cooperative play dolls compared with a more traditional,
decades-old, Barbie that dragged down sales of rival Mattel.
(HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)
U.S. leading economic indicators rise in March
WASHINGTON - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose
in March, pointing to a pick-up in growth in the months ahead.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300
words)
ECONOMY
A tough sell: insurance against a China financial crisis
SINGAPORE - Selling insurance against a financial crisis
should not be difficult. But when it comes to China, the world's
second-largest economy, the probability of a full-blown crisis
is apparently so remote that hardly anyone will buy an insurance
policy against it, no matter how cheap. (MARKETS-CHINA/HEDGING,
moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 750 words)
COMPANIES
At Mt. Gox bitcoin hub, 'geek' CEO sought both control and
escape
TOKYO - In June 2011, when customers of now-bankrupt bitcoin
exchange Mt. Gox agitated for proof that the Tokyo-based firm
was still solvent after a hacking attack, CEO Mark Karpeles
turned to the comedy science fiction novel "The Hitchhikers
Guide to the Galaxy". (BITCOIN-MTGOX/KARPELES, moved, by Sophie
Knight, 1,650 words)