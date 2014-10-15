BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT / 11 AM ET

Editor: Franklin Paul +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. retail sales, producer prices give cautionary signs on economy

U.S. retail sales decline in September and prices paid by businesses also fall, worrisome signs that consumer demand may be faltering while inflation is failing to gain traction. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jason Lange, 500 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/FED, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Howard Schneider, 350 words

- USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 240 words)

- USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 230 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao, 550 words)

Fed considering using bank stress tests as crisis prevention tool

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is considering the use of its annual test on big banks as one of the ways of launching a preemptive strike against excessive risks building up in the financial system. Banks could have to stash away tens of billions in dollars extra reserves severely denting their return on equity. (USA-FED/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mike Flaherty, 800 words)

Record mortgage settlement pushes Bank of America into Q3 loss

Bank of America reports a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss for common shareholders, largely due to a $5.6 billion charge related to its record settlement with the government over shoddy mortgages that soured when the housing bubble burst. (BANK OF AMERICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moving shortly, 575 words)

AbbVie cools on $55 bln Shire deal after U.S. tax changes -

Chicago-based pharmaceutical company AbbVie reconsiders its $55 billion takeover of Shire in the wake of U.S. government moves to curb deals designed to cut tax, wiping $13 billion off the London-listed firm's stock price. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 4, PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/Noon ET, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 900 words)

MARKETS

Wall St selloff continues on global economy worry

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as economic data reinforced worries over the health of the world economy and signs emerged of slowing merger activity. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 500 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sam Forgione, 500 words

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 540 words

Oil bounces from 4-year low to $85 as dollar falls

LONDON - Brent crude bounces off a four-year low to above $85 a barrel, a level that was still down 25 percent since June, as a drop in the value of the dollar attracted some cautious buying in the oil market. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Libby George, 525 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-ENERGY/IMPORTS, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 600 words)

- MARKETS-OIL/PRODUCTION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Edward McAllister, 925 words

COMPANIES

Netflix to report quarterly financial results

Netflix reveals its latest subscriber numbers when the video streaming service reports quarterly results after U.S. markets close. The company is expected to provide an update on its recent launch into major European countries and its new push into original movies. (NETFLIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Time Warner to stick with original road map for growth -CEO

Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes stood in front of analysts and investors to seek to convince them that the company is better off alone after rejecting a bid from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox. (TIME WARNER-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 1), PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/Noon ET, 350 words)

Falling oil price threatens Petrobras output rebound

RIO DE JANEIRO - After five years of stagnation, cost overruns and broken promises, Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is increasing output again. But the fall in world oil prices threatens to eat up the gains of the company's hard work. Each $1 decline in the price of a barrel of benchmark Brent crude threatens to wipe out about $1 billion of company revenue.(PETROBRAS-BRENT/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Jeb Blount, 900 words)

BlackRock profit jumps 26 percent in third quarter

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, says that third-quarter earnings rise 26 percent, boosted by an improved performance of its fixed income funds. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Jessica Toonkel, 400 words)