BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1600 GMT /11 AM ET

TOP STORIES
U.S. payrolls rose, unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth increased at a fairly brisk
clip in October and the unemployment rate fell to a six-year low
of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy's strength in the face
of slowing global demand. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Lucia Mutikani, 660 words)
+ See also:
- CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Ljunggren,
490 words
ECB's Noyer sees need for bond buying if deflation looms
PARIS - The European Central Bank should be ready in an
emergency to buy government bonds to combat prolonged low
inflation, a senior ECB policymaker says, just as the United
States is ending its quantitative easing. (GLOBAL-CENBANK/
(WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Leigh Thomas and David Milliken,
750 words)
EXCLUSIVE-KKR mulls Samson options as oil prices plunge
KKR & Co LP's Samson Resources Corp is considering options
as the energy company tries to navigate falling oil prices and
persistently low natural gas prices. (SAMSONRESOURCES-M&A/
(EXCLUSIVE), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Stone and Greg
Roumeliotis, 800 words)
Sears Holdings explores creation of REIT to raise cash
Retailer Sears Holdings Corp, which has reported losses for
nine straight quarters, is exploring the conversion of 200 to
300 stores to a real estate investment trust (REIT) that it
would offer to shareholders to raise cash. (SEARS HOLDINGS-REIT/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 510 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Wall St dips after payrolls, but uptrend seen intact
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks recede from record levels as
investors lock in profits after the October payroll report came
in weaker than expected, even as the report pointed to economic
strength in the face of slowing global demand.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3), updated throughout the day, 540
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day,
320 words
UK prepares forex fines for six banks -sources
LONDON - British regulators investigating allegations of
collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could
fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people
familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE
1), moved, by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever, 530 words)
Rouble recovers as market expects central bank to stem slide
MOSCOW - The rouble edges higher as investors anticipate
action by the central bank to halt a slide that could
destabilise Russia's financial system. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov,
840 words)
- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/VALUE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Vincent
Flasseur, 755 words
ETFs gain in currency hedges gaining against unhedged peers
As the U.S. dollar reaches new highs against the yen and the
euro, exchange-traded funds that hedge out international
currency exposure are gaining against their unhedged peers and
benchmarks, and winning assets as U.S. investors look to remove
the currency risk associated with a strong greenback.
(CURRENCY-HEDGE/ETFS, expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET)by Ashley Lau,
700 words
ECONOMY
German trade surge eases recession fears
BERLIN - German exports and industrial output rebounded in
September after sharp falls in the prior month, likely helping
Europe's largest economy to avoid falling into recession in the
third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
UK trade deficit widens on higher oil imports, EU exports
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widened by more than
expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak
export growth to the European Union, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 360 words)
Detroit's dash through bankruptcy awaits court nod
Detroit's nearly 16-month odyssey through bankruptcy reaches
the finish line on Friday, when a federal judge will issue his
ruling on whether the city's plan for shedding debt and
investing in its future is feasible and fair.
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 590 words)
+ See also:
- USA-DETROIT/SETTLEMENTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa
Lambert, 705 words
COMPANIES
Allianz shares jump as dividend vow offsets Pimco concerns
FRANKFURT - Shares in Allianz jump more than 3 percent after
the German insurer promises bigger dividend payouts having
posted a forecast-beating jump in third-quarter net profit.
(ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 565
words)
Swedish tobacco speciality snus sets sights on U.S. market
STOCKHOLM - The future for Swedish Match may hinge on
efforts to convince U.S. authorities that snus, a moist powdered
tobacco product banned on health grounds in the rest of the
European Union, are less harmful than most other tobacco
products (SWEDISHMATCH-SNUS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair
Scrutton, 800 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Mexico scraps $3.75 bln China rail deal ahead of state visit
MEXICO CITY - Mexico revokes a $3.75 billion high-speed rail
contract from a Chinese-led consortium after its uncontested bid
prompted an outcry from lawmakers, souring a state visit to
China next week by President Enrique Pena Nieto.
(MEXICO-CHINA/RAILWAYS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Michael O'Boyle and
Dave Graham, 740 words)