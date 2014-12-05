Business News Schedule at 1830/ 2.30 PM ET

Editor: Alden Bentley 1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
New NASA spaceship successfully completes debut test run
A U.S. spaceship designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars
made a near-bullseye splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday,
wrapping up a flawless, unmanned debut test flight around Earth.
(SPACE-NASA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV) expect shortly, by Irene Klotz,
450 words)
JPMorgan's Dimon says 'no evidence of cancer'
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said medical
tests showed "no evidence of cancer in my body," according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters. (JPMORGAN-DIMON/(UPDATE 1),
moved, 131 words)
The SEARS REIT: How Eddie Lampert will overcome obstacles
In his latest and boldest move to date, Sears CEO and hedge
fund manager Eddie Lampert proposed recently to tap into what is
widely viewed as the retailer's last store of significant value
- its property portfolio. The plan: Spin off up to 300 stores
into a real estate investment trust (REIT) But Reuters has
learned that the REIT could face a significant hurdle: federal
guidelines may limit Lampert's investment to less than his 48
percent holding in Sears. (SEARS HOLDINGS-LAMPERT/REIT, expect
by 2100 GMT/ 4 PM ET, by Nathan Layne and Nicholas P. Brown,
500 words)
MARKETS
US STOCKS-Financials lead Wall St higher, Dow hits record
NEW - Bank shares rose the most on Wall Street after
November payrolls come in much stronger than expected, raising
market expectations a rate increase from the Federal Reserve may
come sooner than previously thought. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA,
updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/, updated throughout the day, 700 words)
- USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 650
words
COMPANIES
Cisco Systems sues rival for infringement of network patents
WASHINGTON - Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
filed two lawsuits against smaller rival Arista Networks Inc,
accusing it of copying Cisco's networking technologies.
(CISCO-ARISTA/PATENTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Diane
Bartz, 234 words)
Amazon own label underscores strength of online grocery
shopping
LONDON - Amazon.com's launch of its own private label brand
of consumer goods, starting with diapers and baby wipes,
underscores the website's maturity as a grocery retailer and the
migration of grocery shopping online. (AMAZON.COM-ELEMENTS/,
moved, by Martinne Geller, 401 words)
Astra says U.S. Nexium antitrust case returns favourable
ruling
AstraZeneca said a jury in the U.S. ruled in its
favour in an antitrust litigation over heartburn drug Nexium, a
case brought against it by various buying groups who challenged
a previous settlement. (ASTRAZENECA-RULING/, moved, 62 words)
Fiat Chrysler meets US investors after launching bond, share
offers
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins meeting U.S. investors on
Friday after launching a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue and
a share sale to reduce its debt pile and fund an ambitious
investment plan. (FIATCHRYSLERAUTOMOBILES-CAPITALRAISING/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Agnieska Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, 556
words)