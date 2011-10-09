Business jet industry looks to 2012 for growth

* Spending clampdowns, tight credit weigh on orders
* Larger jets for the super-rich fare better
* Manufacturing capacity could shrink at lower end
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 8 The business jet industry is expecting
2012 to mark its first year of growth in deliveries since the
financial downturn, but more pain could still be ahead for the
low end of the segment that has been hardest hit.
"2011 did not play out as we expected to see the growth and
orders being placed, so we're shifting our hopes to 2012," said
Jens Hennig, vice president of operations at the General
Aviation Manufacturers Association, a Washington, D.C.-based
international group that tracks noncommercial aviation.
Honeywell International (HON.N), maker of avionics and
engines, also thinks better times are coming.
"We believe 2011 will be the low point," said Rob Wilson,
president of Honeywell's business and general aviation unit.
Unit deliveries will rise 3 to 5 percent in 2012 as new
models such as the long-range Gulfstream G650 enter service,
Honeywell projected in its annual business aviation outlook
released on Saturday.
Demand for business jets fell in 2009 after five years of
growth in deliveries as companies clamped down on spending
after the global financial crisis peaked in 2008 and tighter
credit made purchases difficult.
Business jet shipments fell again in 2010 and were down
about 27 percent through the first six months of this year,
according to GAMA data on worldwide deliveries.
(For a graphic of shipments click on
link.reuters.com/pyq34s )
Volatile financial markets and fears that the economy could
get worse are weighing on buyers.
"The classic indicator for business jet deliveries is
corporate profits, which are at record levels," said Richard
Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with Teal Group. "The problem
is that people are reluctant to spend."
Larger jets, used by bigger companies and extremely wealthy
individuals, have fared better than smaller ones whose chief
clients include small business customers that have been pinched
in the downturn.
Deliveries of large jets rose 13 percent from 2008 to 2010,
while light-jet shipments fell 61 percent during that time,
according to data from the manufacturers' association.
Companies that offer larger business jets include General
Dynamics' (GD.N) Gulfstream unit. Those that cater to the
smaller end of the market include Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Cessna
and privately held Hawker Beechcraft.
"The larger the jet, the more positive the market feeling
is," said Eddy Pieniazek, director at the global aviation
consultancy Ascend. "That small end is bouncing along the
bottom and requires some more consistent economic growth to
push it forward."
The lower end of the market could see more restructurings
or consolidation if a recovery takes longer to play out, some
said.
"There's too much private jet manufacturing capacity, and I
don't think it all survives," said Kenneth Ricci, principal at
Directional Aviation Capital, a private investment firm. "I
don't think we have all this production capacity five years
from now."
Slumping orders and rising cancellations led smaller-jet
makers such as Cessna, Hawker and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to cut
U.S. jobs in recent years. GAMA said its members have laid off
20,000 people in the United States since the fall of 2008.
Companies that specialize in smaller aircraft will have
difficulty in the longer term and could see significant
structural changes, Ricci said.
"I think there'll be mergers, there'll be consolidation,"
said Ricci. "The net result will be less manufacturing capacity
for the private aircraft business, less supply and I think
ultimately that will then drive the recovery."
Teal Group's Aboulafia also said the smaller-jet sector
could be in for more pain.
"If there isn't some kind of recovery, then something needs
to happen," said Aboulafia. "Either you'll see growth or
someone needs to go."
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)