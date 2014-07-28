Global business travel spending to reach record in 2014 -forecast

July 28 Global business travel spending will
reach a record $1.18 trillion this year, up nearly 7 percent
from 2013, bolstered by growth in China, a U.S. trade group said
on Monday.
The Global Business Travel Association said it expects
China, where business travel spending grew to $225 billion in
2013 from $32 billion in 2000, will top the United States, which
is currently the world's top individual market for business
travel, by 2016.
Michael McCormick, executive director of the GBTA, said the
strength of Asia in business travel reflects China's continued
emergence as a financial center. Asia-Pacific constitutes 38
percent of the business travel market, compared with 21 percent
for North America and 24 percent for Western Europe, his group
said.
"The overall economy (in China) continues to grow," McCormick
said in an interview. "It's the sheer multiplier effect that it
has because there is double-digit growth in such a large
market."
In the United States, business travel spending rose 4.5
percent to $274 billion in 2013. China, where business travel
spending rose 15 percent to $225 billion last year, is currently
the second-biggest market. Japan was third with business travel
spending of $61 billion in 2013.
The group also said recovering business travel was likely to
drive increases in airfares and average hotel rates, though it
said fare increases would be mild should oil prices remain
stable. U.S. airlines such as Delta Air and hotel
operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts last week said
business travel helped fuel their quarterly profit increases
.
The association cautioned that the current fighting in
Ukraine was a hurdle to business activity in Russia and Europe.
"An escalating Ukrainian crisis could push Europe and Russia
into recession," the report stated.
The group added that business travel spending will keep
rising over the next four years, advancing 8.6 percent in 2015,
7.1 percent in 2016, 6.9 percent in 2017 and 6.4 percent in
2018. In the last decade, the strongest years for business
travel spending worldwide were 2007, which had 15.9 percent
growth; 2004 with 11.4 percent growth; and 2006 with 9.5 percent
growth.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)