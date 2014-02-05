Skadden bankruptcy guru Butler moves to liquidation shop

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Jack Butler, a prominent
bankruptcy attorney who played a key role in American Airlines'
merger with U.S. Airways Group, is leaving law firm
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to join liquidation firm Hilco
Global.
Butler will join Hilco as an executive vice president
beginning on May 1, Hilco said in an internal memo it released
on Wednesday.
Butler, a veteran bankruptcy attorney who helped build
Skadden's restructuring process when he joined the firm in 1990,
represented the official creditors' committee of American
Airlines when the carrier went bankrupt in 2011.
Along with Skadden partner Jay Goffman, Butler was
instrumental in setting the agenda in the case, in which
American resolved years of bitter labor disputes with unionized
workers and then agreed to merge with U.S. Airways to create the
world's biggest airline.
Butler also guided auto parts supplier Delphi
through a restructuring. Delphi, which went bankrupt amid
struggles to diversify its business after being spun off by
General Motors, set a template for automotive industry
restructurings that some bankruptcy experts credit with the
relative smoothness of subsequent cases like those of GM and
Chrysler.
Butler also played key roles in the restructurings of US
Airways, Xerox Corp and Kmart Corp.
Hilco specializes in buying and liquidating the assets of
distressed and bankrupt companies, though it also appraises
healthy firms.