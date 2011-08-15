RPT-Market chaos raises concerns for private equity

(Repeating Aug 12 story)
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Private equity firms
frustrated over long-delayed plans to sell companies in their
portfolios are bunkering down for an even longer wait.
Buyout executives who a month ago were cheering
second-quarter market gains as an opportunity to take their
investments public are now worrying that the market turmoil of
August could delay their exit plans.
"It seems as though we are talking about events that took
place a lifetime ago," Apollo Global Management (APO.N)
President Marc Spilker told investors on Wednesday as he
discussed the company's second-quarter earnings.
Private equity firms, which make leveraged investments in
companies in hopes of selling them relatively quickly to other
companies or to the public, have been playing a much longer
waiting game than anticipated since the 2008 financial crisis.
"Traditional buyouts will be harder," Spilker said.
The good news, he said, is that low interest rates and deal
prices create buying opportunities.
Steven Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of
Chicago who specializes in private equity, said however that it
may be tough to find willing sellers when valuations are low.
"The question is whether sellers want to sell," he said.
"People freeze a bit."
Apollo has the advantage of specializing in buying
distressed firms that often have little choice.
A distressed global economy, the firm's long lock-in
periods for fund investors, its ability to quickly shift
investment styles and "invest up and down the balance sheet" --
in debt or equity -- plays to its strengths, Spilker said.
EXIT TROUBLE
Private equity firms typically cash out by taking companies
they buy public or selling them to another company in the same
sector. But prospects for IPOs as well as strategic buyers have
weakened lately.
"The IPO market has to be more difficult," said Kaplan,
noting that the market volatility of late July and early August
"compromises exits in the short run."
Spilker said Apollo was sitting on five portfolio companies
that have already registered to go public and is engaged in
"good dialogue" with potential strategic acquirers. "However,
all these realizations are highly market dependent," he said.
The Carlyle Group, a major competitor to Apollo, is even
more sensitive to the closing IPO door since it was hoping to
file for its own public offering in the third quarter, sources
have told Reuters. [nN31113254]
Investors in shares of private equity firms are also
concerned about the knock-on effect of the stock market tumult
on valuations of firms' portfolio company values.
That's because private equity firms must mark the value of
their holdings to a market value every quarter. The volatility
of these figures makes it hard to predict the firms' earnings
numbers on a quarterly basis.
"They get hit on the mark-to-market side," said Sandler
O'Neill analyst Michael Kim, at the same time that they are
forced to hold their investments longer than anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 520.29 points
on the day that Apollo had its earnings conference call,
triggered by worries that Europe's debt crisis could spread to
U.S. banks and other financial companies.
Shares of Apollo have dropped 30 percent from their initial
$19 listing price on the New York Stock Exchange in March. They
fell 2.4 percent to $13.28 in Friday trading.
Shares of other publicly traded private equity firms also
are suffering. Blackstone (BX.N) has fallen almost 14 percent
this year, closing up 1.7 percent Friday at $13.05. KKR & Co
(KKR.N), down about 27 percent this year, closed 0.4 percent
higher at $11.05.
