U.S. buyouts just aren't what they used to be, say dealmakers

* Private equity firms look to other investment products
* Good returns in buyouts hard to achieve
* Energy sector among those still offering strong
opportunities
By Greg Roumeliotis
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Private equity
leaders say they have not gone back en masse to the multibillion
dollar U.S. buyouts seen before the 2008 financial crisis, even
as financing has eased, not just because they can't but because,
usually, it's not worth their while.
The major private equity groups have diversified into
"alternative asset managers" investing in a range of asset
classes from real estate and infrastructure to credit and even
hedge funds. Buyouts are no longer the sole investment option.
"We are not seeing the best risk-adjusted returns in
traditional private equity. There is still in our view too much
uncertainty as to where the economy is going," Apollo Global
Management LLC Chief Executive Leon Black told the
SuperInvestor U.S. conference in San Francisco on Wednesday.
By the end of this quarter, Apollo, co-founded by Black in
1990, will have $45 billion in assets in credit and capital
markets, outgrowing its private equity business which will have
$40 billion in assets under management, he said.
Some of this is down to Black's background. Between 1977 and
1990, he was a corporate finance banker at Drexel Burnham
Lambert Inc, which he described as "credit-oriented".
Moreover, private equity groups that list in the stock
market are incentivized to branch out into other products so
that they can boost their assets under management and their
revenues from management fees to pay higher dividends.
But the shift in focus is now expanding to private equity
groups with no plans to go public. TPG Capital's
founding partner David Bonderman told the same conference that
an initial public offering for his firm was not currently on the
table.
He also pointed to market data that showed buyouts have
become less popular. In 1995, 70 percent of the dollars spent in
private equity were for buyouts but in 2011 this had dropped to
about a third, Bonderman said.
"Is it still reasonable that private equity can generate 20
percent plus returns consistently? I think the answer to that is
no. Some people will, some sectors will, but overall it's not
possible," Bonderman said.
POCKETS OF OPPORTUNITY
Buyouts can still be attractive in certain sectors, private
equity executive said. Black of Apollo mentioned corporate
carveouts as an area of opportunity, as companies shed unloved
businesses with hidden value, and also singled out the energy
and mining sector.
"In natural resources there is an extraordinary arbitrage
going on right now between the pricing of physical assets and
what they are trading at in the markets so there are
opportunities to buy proven reserves," Black said.
Apollo is currently in the running for the biggest
acquisition deal in the market, having offered around $7 billion
together with Riverstone Holdings LLC for El Paso Corp's
oil and gas exploration and production assets, people familiar
with the matter have told Reuters.
Black did not comment on a potential transaction with El
Paso.
The main criterion for buyout deals now appears to be
underlying growth as private equity firms, and banks and bond
investors that lend to them, have lost much of their appetite
for financial engineering.
Silver Lake's co-founder Jim Davidson told the conference
that following the bursting of the financial bubble, investors
were looking for real assets underpinned by economic growth,
rather than financial assets that were vulnerable to market
volatility.
"If you index your money to private equity, where the
primary driver of returns has historically been financial
engineering, you will also underperform," Davidson said.
Technology, a sector in which Silver Lake specializes, as
well as energy and healthcare are all sectors where strong
buyout opportunities can present themselves, Davidson added.