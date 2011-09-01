BUYOUTS-Tennenbaum raises $530M for turnaround fund

* Earmarked for mid-market deals
By David M. Toll
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - With one of its
founders stepping back in a reduced role, Tennenbaum Capital
Partners LLC has taken in approximately $530 million for its
latest credit opportunities fund, a source familiar with the
firm confirmed.
Tennenbaum Capital Partners joins a host of turnaround
shops raising money to capitalize on a slowing economy amid
signs of tightening credit markets.
Another is TPG Credit Management, an affiliate of David
Bonderman's TPG Capital, the buyout giant. The
Minneapolis-based firm is in the market seeking $800 million
for its latest credit strategies fund, earmarked to acquire
used aircraft, distressed corporate debt and non-performing
loans in Europe.
Based in Santa Monica, California, and employing some 35 to
40 investment professionals, Tennenbaum Capital Partners set
out in early 2009 to raise $1 billion for Tennenbaum
Opportunities Fund VI LLC. While it fell well short of its
original target, the firm has raised close to $1 billion over
the last two years.
As with its predecessors, including the $1 billion vintage
2007 Fund V, the new fund is earmarked to buy credits of
U.S.-based mid-market companies, often with an eye toward
acquiring distressed companies and turning them around. The
hands-on firm invests up to $250 million at a time in an array
of industries, including automotive, financial services and
health care. It has occasionally held credit positions in
large, well-known companies such as the parent of Delta Air
Lines (DAL.N).
By mid-2009 Tennenbaum Capital Partners spotted another big
opportunity -- to provide debtor-in-possession financing to
companies in bankruptcy. Traditional lenders in that market had
retreated in the wake of the financial crisis. That left a
chance for new players to come in and generate high-teens
returns between origination fees, coupon rates and exit fees.
Within a few months, the firm, after putting Fund VI on hiatus,
had rounded up $454 million for DIP Opportunity Fund LLC.
The firm got back on track with Fund VI by early 2010. It
more or less wrapped it up on Aug. 12 in the neighborhood of
$530 million after the investment committee of New Hampshire
Retirement System approved a $20 million commitment, subject to
a legal review. Other investors include Arkansas Teacher
Retirement System, Kaiser Group, San Bernardino County
Employees' Retirement Association and Wyoming Retirement
System. Greenhill & Co. served as placement agent on the fund.
Although still active in the firm, Michael Tennenbaum, 75,
who helped found Tennenbaum Capital Partners in 1999, and its
predecessor in 1996, is taking a reduced role on Fund VI,
according to our source familiar with the firm.
He will hold a non-voting seat on the investment committee.
Co-founders and Managing Partners Howard Levkowitz and Mark
Holdsworth, both in their mid-40s, are seen as two of the
senior leaders of the firm, heavily involved in day-to-day
operations. Other voting members of the investment committee on
the new fund include Managing Partners David Hollander, Michael
Leitner and Rajneesh Vig, according to our source.
Since 1999, the firm, with some $5 billion under
management, has invested about $9 billion in more than 170
portfolio companies.
