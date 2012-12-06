BUYOUTS-Thomas H. Lee health care roll-up hits rough patch

* Debt clouds inVentiv's expansion
* Moody's slaps with downgrade
* Taken private in 2010 for $1.1 billion
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Thomas H. Lee Partners,
the buyout firm whose holdings include The Nielsen Co and Clear
Channel Communications Inc, owns a health-care
business that's enduring some growing pains.
A heavy debt load along with other factors recently led
Moody's Investors Service to downgrade deeper into junk status
the credit rating of inVentiv Health Inc. The company, a
provider of marketing, public relations and clinical services to
the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies,
has grown rapidly through acquisition. It is a familiar
predicament for private equity-owned companies, which are often
tasked with growing while also paying down debt its owners used
to buy it.
Thomas H. Lee - which has raised approximately $22 billion
from investors during its almost 40-year history - took the
company private in 2010 in a $1.1 billion deal. It put up about
$396 million of equity. The deal leveraged the company at about
5.25x its estimated EBITDA. inVentiv Health's market held
obvious attractions to Thomas H. Lee, as it was replete with
smaller companies that could be acquired and merged at a time
when pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly outsource
research and development.
Since its acquisition, the company has grown at a frenetic
clip, completing at least 11 acquisitions in the United States
and Europe. As of earlier this year the company's strategy
included possible expansion into China, Japan, India and South
America.
On Nov. 26, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the
company's corporate family credit rating to 'Caa1' from 'B3'. In
Moody's nomenclature, B-rated obligations are considered
speculative and subject to high credit risk, while Caa
obligations are of poor standing and subject to very high credit
risk.
The action came due to Moody's "concerns about inVentiv's
very high leverage, which continues to increase due to declining
year-over-year EBITDA and increased borrowings under the
revolver." The company has a $130 million senior secured
revolver due 2015 that Moody's downgraded to 'B2' from 'B1'.
Moody's estimated that inVentiv Health's debt on a trailing
12-month basis is 8x its EBITDA, and even higher, at 10x EBITDA,
when excluding pro-forma adjustments for acquisitions,
discontinued operations and future cost-savings and synergies.
Its outlook on the company is negative, as it expects weak
liquidity over the next year, "characterized by negative free
cash flow, minimal cushion under the company's covenants and
substantial usage of the company's revolving credit facility."
The agency also downgraded inVentiv Health's probability of
default rating to 'Caa1' from 'B3,' and its $1.07 billion senior
secured term loan due 2016 to 'B2' from 'B1'.
InVentiv Health's breadth may be one of its saving graces.
Moody's noted that positive factors in the company's corner
include its "significant size, scale and diversity of service
offerings." Moody's also said that Thomas H. Lee injected more
equity into the company earlier this year, a move which the
agency said it found to be encouraging.
Executives at Thomas H. Lee declined a request for comment.