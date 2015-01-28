BUYOUTS-WL Ross & Co reimburses LPs after fee offset 'miscalculated'-sources

* Calls itself "pro-active" in dealing with issue
* Describes reimbursement as "immaterial"
* Fund at issue has performed well
By Chris Witkowsky
NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Buyouts Magazine) - WL Ross & Co said it
has reimbursed investors in its fifth flagship fund after it
"changed the methodology" of how it calculates certain fee
offsets - a change some sources characterized as correcting a
miscalculation.
"WL Ross was proactive in informing the LPs on this topic
and of our commitment to recalculate prior offsets using the
revised methodology," said parent company Invesco Ltd in
a prepared response to a series of questions.
Three sources, including one limited partner in the fund,
were blunter in their assessment of the situation, explaining
the firm had "miscalculated" deal fee offsets in Fund V. The
sources declined to provide exact details, and Jeaneen Terrio, a
spokeswoman for Invesco, declined to comment beyond the
statement.
Most firms offer to share some percentage - often 80 percent
to 100 percent - of transaction, monitoring and related
portfolio-company fees with LPs by offsetting management fees.
The exact structure of the offsets in WLR Recovery Fund V LP is
not clear.
It also is not clear how the offset issue first came up -
whether it was discovered internally, by an LP, or through an
SEC examination.
WL Ross used the fund's auditor, as well as an outside
auditor, to validate the reimbursement to LPs, according to the
statement. The reimbursement was "immaterial," the firm said.
Two of the sources pegged the amount in the millions of dollars.
Fund V closed on a total of $2.2 billion in 2012, which
consisted of about $640 million in commitments from investors,
and the balance in separate accounts and committed
co-investments, the firm said at the time. Fund V has been a
strong performer, generating a 20.2 percent internal rate of
return and a 1.46x investment multiple as of Sept. 30, 2014, for
backer Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.
WL Ross was formed in 2000 out of Rothschild Inc's
bankruptcy and turnaround group, according to information from
the Oregon Investment Council, which manages the Oregon
retirement fund. Invesco acquired WL Ross & Co in 2006.
Founder Wilbur Ross has long been considered a guru of
distressed investing and has been a regular fixture on cable
financial broadcasts.
Private equity fees and expenses have been under tight
scrutiny by regulators since 2012, when most fund managers were
required to register with the SEC as part of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform act.
The SEC has said that its first wave of private equity
examinations uncovered widespread problems with the accounting
of fees and expenses. The agency has reached settlements with
several firms, including Lincolnshire Management, for various
fee and expenses-related infractions.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that KKR
& Co has reimbursed LPs in several of its buyout funds after
regulators discovered the firm had overcharged them.
